Northview finished third out of 31 teams with 58 points, Terre Haute South placed fifth (34) and Terre Haute North sixth (31) in the IHSAA Bloomington North girls track and field regional Tuesday night.
The host Cougars won with 131 points, while Bloomington South came in second with 97.
Among the individual winners was West Vigo junior Kyarra DeGroote, who captured the 200-meter dash in 25.89 seconds. Other locals with top-three finishes included West Vigo's Dusty Welker in the 100 meters, Linton's Audrianna Hale in the 100-meter hurdles and long jump, Terre Haute South's Cassidy Pettijohn in the 200, Northview's Ellia Hayes in the 1600 and 800, Terre Haute North's 4-by-100-meter relay team, Linton's Becca Robbins in shot put and discus, Clay City's Megan Jackson in discus, Terre Haute South's Mariah Posey in shot put, and Terre Haute North's Cali Wuestefeld in pole vault.
Next step will be the state finals June 3 in Bloomington.
Team scores — Bloomington North 131, Bloomington South 97, Northview 58, Edgewood 57, Terre Haute South 34, Terre Haute North 31, Linton 29, Paoli 26, West Vigo 24, Charlestown 21, Seymour 15, Eastern Greene 9, Brownstown Central 9, North Central (Farmersburg) 9, Jeffersonville 8, Orleans 8, Martinsville 6, Clay City 6, Brown County 5, Eastern (Pekin) 5, Madison Consolidated 5, Bedford North Lawrence 4, Austin 4, Jennings County 4, South Vermillion 3, South Putnam 3, Switzerland County 3, Scottsburg 3, Springs Valley 2, Silver Creek 2, Greencastle 2.
(Top 3 qualify for state finals)
4x800 — Bloomington South 9:21.56, Northview (Hayes, Miller, Morrison, Grant) 9:26.63, Bloomington North 10:10.3, 5. Terre Haute North 10:22.8, 8. Terre Haute South 10:36.08.
100 — Sarah Elliott (BN) 12.65, Cora Deemer (BN) 12.66, Dusty Welker (WV) 12.68, 4. Kyarra DeGroote (WV) 12.69, 5. Hallie Vitz (Nv) 12.74, 6. Brooklyn Deck (THN) 12.86.
100H — Dede Eberle (BN) 14.43, Kyrsten Fehribach (P) 15.24, Audrianna Hale (L) 15.26, 4. Kathryn Ison (NC) 15.33, 7. Jenna Farris (Nv) 16.39, 8. Karsyn Buck (Nv) 16.77.
200 — Kyarra DeGroote (WV) 25.89, Cassidy Pettijohn (THS) 26.2, Cora Deemer (BN) 26.34, 6. Dusty Welker (WV) 26.77, 7. Katie Buchannan (Nv) 27.9.
1600 — Lily Myers (BS) 5:04.44, Ellia Hayes (Nv) 5:05.37, Brooke Trinkle (Sey) 5:18.2, 4. Hallie Miller (Nv) 5:21.65, 9. Peyton Smith (L) 5:30.72, 11. Cassie Roush (WV) 5:36.62.
4x100 — Bloomington North 48.68 (Rogers, Elliott, Deemer, Eberle), Bloomington South 50.34, Terre Haute North 50.34 (Gauer, Majors, Wuesterfeld, Deck), 6. Northview 50.87, 9. Terre Haute South 51.92, 12. Sullivan 52.97.
400 — Ellie Barada (BS) 57.72, Jayda Holbrook (Ch) 59.1, Emma Edwards (Ed) 59.2, 6. Demme Hancewicz (THS) 1:02.11, 7. Katherine Sarver (THS) 1:02.81, 9. Sophia Barker (THN) 1:03.55, 12. Kinley Carmichael (L) 1:04.7.
300H — Dede Eberle (BN) 45.32, Kyrsten Fehibach (P) 45.39, Sara Polito (Ed) 45.77, 5. Kathryn Ison (NC) 47.31, 8. Karsyn Buck (Nv) 49.05, Alaya Connelly (THS) 49.52, 14. Emma Martin (THN) 58.31.
800 — Nola Somers Glen (BN) 2:11.64, Lily Myers (BS) 2:15.33, Ellia Hayes (Nv) 2:20.05, 9. Aubrey Miller (Nv) 2:28.1.
3200 — Clara Crain (Ed) 10:40.83, Jasmine Martoglio (BS) 11:11.78, Laura Barco (Mart) 11:16.58, 5. Gnister Crane (Nv) 11:44.38, 8. Peyton Smith (L) 12:01.57, 13. Katie Morrison (Nv) 12:47.45, Macy Tucker (CC) 12:50.36.
4x400 — Bloomington South 3:58.92, Bloomington North 3:59.99, Edgewood 4:05.88, 4. Terre Haute North 4:13.6, 5. Northview 4:14.67, 6. Terre Haute South 4:16.14, 10. Linton 4:23.21.
LJ — Dede Eberle (BN) 17-6.25, Audrianna Hale (L) 17-2.5, Ella Hayden (Ed) 17-2, 4. Brenna Stallcop (Nv) 16-6.5, 10. Katie Buchannan (Nv) 15-4.25, 12. Elayni Stone (Sh) 15-0.5, 16. Cali Wuestefeld (THN) 13-7.25.
HJ — Kyrsten Fehribach (P) 5-4, Callie Alston (O) 5-3, Violet Hall (BS) 5-2, 4. Emma Martin (THN) 5-2, 5. Gracie Pritchard (Nv) 5-2, 8. Karsyn Buck (Nv) 5-2, 10. Sydney Jerrells (L) 5-0, 11. Audrianna Hale (L) 4-10, 15. Lilly Merk (THS) 4-10, 17. Torie Williams (SV) 4-8.
D — Hadley Lucas (BN) 163-1, Becca Robbins (L) 128-5, Megan Jackson (CC) 116-0, 4. Mariah Posey (THS) 111-9, 10. Ozofu Magaji (SV) 101.3, 13. Chloe VanGilder (WV) 93-6.
SP — Hadley Lucas (BN) 50-0, Mariah Posey (THS) 40-4.5, Becca Robbins (L) 38-11, 6. Ozofu Magaji (SV) 35-11, 9. IndiAnn Nichols (THS) 34-9.5, Varzidy Batchelor (Nv) 32-10.
PV — Hope Taylor (BN) 10-9, Cali Wuestefeld (THN) 10-6, Ashley Abram (Ed) 10-3, 5. Abigail Clark (THS) 9-0, 11. Masyn Fisk (WV) 8-6, 12. Kiara Erickson (BS) 7-6.
