Nothing has come easy for any high school football team in this strange, COVID-19-influenced season. West Vigo is no exception.
Like all teams, the Vikings could not take the field until early July. Though West Vigo has experience at several positions, this is a difficult hurdle to overcome. On a far more sobering level, the team also dealt with the worst of COVID-19 in April when Terre Haute firefighter John Schoffstall died from COVID-19 complications. His son, Jake, plays for the Vikings.
West Vigo coach Jeff Cobb said that tragic experience sadly drove home the point to his players how serious this virus can be. Like all coaches, Cobb is dealing with a new normal while trying to help his Vikings improve upon their 6-5 record from 2019.
"It's been not an impossible task, but a difficult task. A lot of things are added to your plate. The phrase I'm saying most is 'get your mask up'. Between that and sterilizing hands two or three times a day. It's a lot of little stuff added," Cobb said.
Cobb also echoed the thoughts of several coaches in the area when he said the buy-in among his kids to adapt to a new norm has been very good.
"For kids this age that often times feel they're invincible? To put forth the effort they have makes you feel better about things. These kids really want to play," Cobb said.
Once West Vigo starts playing — the Vikings start with an unexpected opponent, Purdue Polytechnic, at 7 p.m. Friday after original opponent North Central had to back out due to COVID cases within the team — there are some important spots to fill, but also, quite a few spots in experienced hands.
Quarterback Dane Andrews has graduated. Filling his shoes will be junior Nick Lindsey and sophomore Kaleb Marrs. Cobb said the battle for the starting spot is tight, but he feels comfortable with both quarterbacks, and also noted both have mobility that Andrews didn't have.
"Nick's a tall kid with a good arm and he's very intelligent. Kaleb is thicker and can throw the ball well. They're so equal right now and that may help us down the road. I won't hesitate to play both of them," Cobb said.
The backfield will have two familiar faces in seniors Gabe McCalister and Jarrell Sholar. Both are experienced, but both also only carried the ball sporadically in 2019.
West Vigo leaned on athletic Kaleb Hannahs during 2019 at wide receiver, but he's moved on to Valparaiso to play baseball. Taking over will be seniors Zander Wilbur and Cayden Cinotto as well as juniors Peyton Clark and Jerome Blevins.
West Vigo's most experienced unit, by far, is its line — most players will play both offensive and defensive line for the Vikings. Seniors Trey Simpson, Jason Melville, Evan Wyrick and Shofstall are all back and added to them are seniors Payton Bell and Mekhi Higgins. Juniors Dalton King, Kaden Whitaker and JC Lacher are also in the mix.
Defensively, West Vigo will use a 4-4 scheme. In addtion to the aforementioned lineman, Shea Andrews and McCalister will play middle linebacker. Wilbur and Cinotto will man the outside spots.
Cobb said Sholar and Blevins will play cornerback. Jacob Barnes and Clerk will play the safety positions.
Week 1 games are usually warm and sticky — though temperatures are going to be seasonally moderate on Friday — and cramps usually happen during the best of times in terms of conditioning. Cobb is worried that with limited practices that could be worse in early-season games as players get used to playing. Cobb said the IHSAA has provided some help for that.
"That's my biggest concern. The IHSAA has worked with the officials. Timeouts will be longer because they know keeping kids hydrated is a big issue. You can't have only two or three water bottles per timeout," Cobb said.
Another non-COVID wrinkle this year is Western Indiana Conference realignment. The league split into Big and Small school divisions. West Vigo ended up in the Small Division, despite being larger than Sullivan, one of the schools in the Large Division. This change was made due to Cascade's departure and the inability to add a new member. Linton was the target, but the Miners declined to join.
West Vigo will still play local foes Northview and West Vigo, despite being in a different division than the Knights and Golden Arrows.
