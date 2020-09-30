Time is a bendable concept for a quality soccer team.
Edgewood’s defensive back four wanted a bit too much time on the ball in their Western Indiana Conference boys soccer match against West Vigo on Wednesday. The Vikings weren’t about to give them the time they needed.
That’s a fancy way of saying that West Vigo applied a press against the Mustangs when they tried to possess the ball. That press paid big dividends as the Vikings’ pressure led to all of their goals in a 3-0 triumph over the Mustangs.
With the victory came a long-sought after reward. West Vigo, unbeaten in conference play, won its first outright WIC boys soccer championship since 2003 and their second overall.
“It feels pretty good. It makes it better when it’s for our school and we’re doing it as a team,” said West Vigo winger Johnathan Otte, who scored two goals.
West Vigo hasn’t pressed throughout its 9-3-1 season. Cole always felt the Vikings would eventually adopt the tactic, which calls for near-constant chasing and running at opposing players. Cole only recently unveiled the press and so far? The Vikings have really taken to it.
“We talked about being in the right place at the right time by pressing that way. It’s a thing we didn’t do at the beginning of the season. We didn’t want to show it because we played everyone in our sectional. We unveiled it two weeks ago and we haven’t lost yet. I really like the way it looks. One bad touch? And we’re on it and all of our guys can finish,” Cole said.
The style requires a high fitness and “work rate”, as they like to call it in soccer. That’s just another way of describing effort. Several West Vigo players were running box-to-box, including Otte, who was chasing down balls on West Vigo’s defensive side as much as he was on the Vikings’ own end of the field.
“We run a 10-month running program. Even with the COVID, guys were running their butts off. They came out ready to go,” Cole said.
West Vigo had the best chances in the first half, but the Vikings were stymied for a good part of the opening 40 minutes by Edgewood keeper Cayden Howard.
The Mustangs’ junior parried away West Vigo’s first four shots and then made a diving save on a penalty kick by Monte Walker. Howard also claimed four West Vigo corner kicks in the opening half as Edgewood (1-8, 0-5) wasn’t giving the Vikings a free pass to the WIC title..
It took West Vigo’s press to open scoring. A loose ball was mis-hit by one of Edgewood’s center backs on the left side and Otte was in a position for a breakaway scoring chance. One-on-one with Howard, Otte lined a shot past him into the right side to put West Vigo up 1-0.
That was also the score at halftime, but it didn’t remain so for very long into the second half.
Once again, it was Otte who pounced. After an Edgewood defender missed a ball just outside the penalty box, Otte jumped in and made a play. He side-footed a shot goal ward as Howard was off his line. Otte’s shot clipped the crossbar and bounced into the goal to make it 2-0 just 27 seconds into the second half.
“I saw the right opportunities, hit them, and made them count. The second one was a pass-shot, sort of a lob,” Otte explained.
Shots weren’t as abundant in the second half, but neither were they for Edgewood, who just couldn’t possess the ball long enough to build any attack.
Lucas Hogue got the final goal for West Vigo – again, thanks to a press – as he took it off of an Edgewood defender and scored a solo goal with 4:43 left to seal the Vikings’ conference championship.
“The sophomores [now seniors] bought into me and want we were bringing here. We told them three years ago, this is all on you. You have to buy in,” Cole said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without them. We have good players and the program is rolling now, but you don’t forget players like that.”
The Vikings have one more match – a home affair against North Knox on Thursday – before sectional play begins at Monrovia next Monday. The Vikings open with Sullivan at 6 p.m.
“I want to lock in communication for the whole 80 [minutes]. The first half we didn’t have that and it was a bit of kickball. With communication for all 80? Everything else falls into suit,” Cole said.
