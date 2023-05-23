Two Wabash Valley squads came up on the short end of shutout scores Tuesday evening in the Class 3A Northview Sectional semifinals for high school softball.
Northview fell 5-0 to Edgewood in the opener, while Indian Creek edged West Vigo 1-0 in the nightcap.
The Mustangs got all the offense they would need from diminutive left-fielder Madi Bland against the host Knights. The freshman ripped a first-inning triple to right field to score Meleah Vest, who had singled, and added a two-run homer in the third.
A pair of Northview errors led to two Edgewood insurance runs in the fifth inning.
Freshman Maggie Krause was the tough-luck losing pitcher for Northview, giving u0p six hits and striking out 11 batters.
The Knights got just four singles off Indiana-Southeast recruit Jaylen Robinson of Edgewood, with Karigan Krider, Addison Latham, Callie Shepard and Krause each getting a single.
Northview coach Kathy Vossmer thought one thing summed up her team’s defeat.
“We didn’t string very many hits together, and we didn’t get a runner to third base until the seventh inning,” she said. “I think player for player we were the better team. However, Edgewood was the better team tonight. They strung their hits together and they made defensively sound plays.
“We made too many defensive errors [five].”
The Knights will lose three starters from their lineup (Shepard, Krider and Grace Jones) to graduation, but return everyone else from an 18-9 team.
“We had a lot of freshmen out on the field, and they’re vital members of this team as freshmen,” Vossmer said. “To be able to experience this kind of emotion and this kind of ride with the upperclassmen is exciting for them. Now they’ve, they’ve had a chance to experience it. They’ve had a chance to know what this feels like.
“Hopefully they hate this feeling, and then next year we can do something about it.”
In the nightcap, West Vigo also ran into a buzzsaw on the mound as Indian Creek freshman Delaney Jones.
The game’s only run came in the top of the third inning when Indian Creek leadoff hitter Allison Gavin reached on a double that fell between several Vikings fielders in short center field. Gavin then stole third, and came home on an errant throw on the play.
The Vikings managed just singles by Parker Auten, Piper Beeler, Janelle Sullivan and Grace Rodgers.
West Vigo got its first two hitters of the game on base as Lily Krause was hit by a pitch and Auten singled, but Jones was able to keep any runs from crossing the plate.
West Vigo’s only other rally came in the final inning, as Sullivan led off with a single, and two outs later Arianna Elkins was hit by a pitch. Jones was able to coax Krause into grounding out to second base, and Indian Creek was off to the championship game to battle Edgewood on Wednesday.
Jaleigh Lindley also pitched well in defeat, allowing just three hits and striking out 14.
West Vigo coach Chris Nidiffer lamented the tough manner in which the only run of the game was scored, but was proud of his team for never giving up.
“I’m not saying the game would have had a different outcome without that mistake,l but there was a lot of game left at that point,” said Nidiffer, who started six freshmen Tuesday. “They scored one run and it happened to be on that error. But you have to score to win.”
The Vikings had zero seniors, providing lots of optimism for the future.
“We also have a couple of middle schoolers who will be able to help us out next year,” he said. “It was a rough season, especially coming off a sectional championship, but we’re definitely looking forward to the future.”
Edgewood 102 200 0 – 5 6 0
Northview 000 000 0 – 0 3 5
Robinson and Hamilton; Krause and Latham.
Indian Creek 001 000 0 – 1 3 1
West Vigo 000 000 0 – 0 4 0
Jones and Gavin; Lindley and Rodgers.
