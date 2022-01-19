West Vigo makes it out of South Vermillion in close 58-56 win

West Vigo earned a 58-56 win over South Vermillion on Wednesday in boys high school basketball.
The Wildcats went into the contest coming off a two-game win streak and had home-court advantage. The Vikings went into the game coming off a 10-point loss to Sullivan.
In the first quarter, Zeke Tanoos opened scoring with an impressive finger-roll in the paint. The Wildcats quickly responded with a layup from Lucas Uselman, tying the score 2-2. West Vigo ended up scoring again after Conner Martin scored, and Anthony Garzolini executed two free throws which tied the score at four. The first quarter concluded with West Vigo leading 11-8.
In the second quarter Martin scored again on an and-one with 6:56 remaining giving the Vikings a 15-12 lead. Aden Wallce of South Vermillion tried to respond with a layup but was fouled. Wallace ended up making both of his free throws which cut West Vigo’s lead to 17-16 with 4:04 remaining in the second quarter. The Wildcats went into halftime leading 26-25.
“We were excited at half because we had came back from being down by seven,” said South Vermillion coach Shawn Nevill.
The third quarter was mainly dominated by West Vigo. After a West Vigo steal, Ethan Kesler scored his first points of the game, cutting the Vikings' deficit to 28-27. After another steal, the Vikings once again capitalized with a Whyatt Easton layup giving them a 30-27 lead. The third quarter ended with West Vigo leading 43-35.
“In order to beat a team like this we must shoot free throws well,” explained Nevill. “We missed too many free throws [12 on 25 attempts] tonight."
The Wildcats shot 46% at the 3-point line. Although West Vigo did not shoot very well from the 3-point area, the Vikings did execute better than South Vermillion in the paint and in clutch moments throughout the contest.
The fourth quarter was interesting as South Vermillion tried hard to make a comeback. Brayson Shoults scored on an impressive 3-point shot cutting West Vigo’s lead down 45-41 with 5:32 remaining. Late in the fourth with 37.3 remaining, Garzolini finished a layup making the score 54-53. This play immediately led to Nevill calling a timeout. After coming out of the timeout the Wildcats defended the Vikings’ so well that they could not even in-bound the ball. This obviously led to another timeout, this time from West Vigo.
With 16 seconds left Garzolini scored an and one and his free throws which led to a tie at 56 between the two squads. Martin was fouled and scored both of his free throws with 10 seconds left which resulted in West Vigo taking a late 58-56 lead.
Martin finished as the game's leading scorer with 22 points, while Easton added 19. Uselman had 20 points and Garzolini 18 for South Vermillion, which played without usual starter Peyton Hawkins.
