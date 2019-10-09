West Vigo’s boys soccer team needed extra time, but the Vikings defeated Monrovia 2-1 to advance at the Class 2A Edgewood Sectional on Tuesday.
Skyler Page scored the winning goal in the first period of extra time with a 25-yard bomb from outside the penalty box. West Vigo had led 1-0 at halftime via an Andy Myers goal, but Monrovia tied the match in the second half.
West Vigo (8-6-3) will play Sullivan at 7 p.m. today. The Golden Arrows used a first half goal to best Edgewood 1-0.
Monrovia 0 1 0 — 1
West Vigo 1 0 1 — 2
West Vigo goals — Andy Myers (Monte Walker), Skyler Page.
Next — West Vigo (8-6-3) plays Sullivan at 7 p.m. today in the Class 2A Edgewood Sectional.
In other soccer action:
Girls
• South Knox 2, Sullivan 1 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows’ girls team bowed out of the Class A Sullivan Sectional as South Knox won via penalty kicks.
Tennis
• TH South 5, Fountain Central 0 — At Crawfordsville, Terre Haute South’s boys tennis team eased past Fountain Central 5-0 in a Crawfordsville Regional semifinal.
The Braves only conceded two points in the match.
The Braves will play Southmont in the regional championship at 5 p.m. today. The Mounties defeated Northview 4-1 in the other semifinal.
Singles — Cannan Sellers (THS) def. Carson Eberly, 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Roberts (THS) defeated Cody Linville, 6-1, 6-0; Caleb Morris (THS) def. Brent Myers, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles — Jacob Thacker-Seth Gage (THS) def. Denton Otero-Jacob Keeling, 6-0, 6-1; Aiden Fellows-Stephen Kallubhavi (THS) def. Clarence Yager-Sawyer Keeling, 6-0, 6-0.
Next — TH South (20-2) plays Southmont at 5 p.m. today.
• Moore, Knott advance — At Crawfordsville, in the individual tournament, Terre Haute North’s Cade Moore and Ethan Knott won 6-0, 6-0 win against the doubles team from Owen Valley tonight. Today’s team match between Terre Haute South and Southmont will determine whether Moore and Knott advance to the regional on Oct. 19 at Kokomo. If South wins, Moore and Knott will advance.
Volleyball
• TH North 3, West Vigo 0 — At West Terre Haute, Vic Elden had 16 assists and Erika Funkhouse and Ellie Staggs each had 10 kills as the Patriots bested the Vikings.
TH North 25 25 25
West Vigo 20 16 23
Highlights — For TH North, Madi Halls had 13 assists; Vic Elden had 16 assists; Erika Funkhouser had 10 kills; Ellie Staggs had 10 kills; Grace Krawiec had 7 kills; Braxton Shelton had 6 kills; Keely Davis had 8 digs; Morgan Adams had 6 digs; Courtney Bullard had 5 digs; Payton Ferency had 5 digs.
Next — TH North plays Southport and Columbus North at TH South on Saturday. West Vigo hosts Brown County on Thursday.
• North Knox 3, Sullivan 2 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows came out on the losing side in a five-setter.
North Knox 20 25 20 25 15
Sullivan 25 22 25 21 8
Highlights — For Sullivan, Asia Povlin had 23 kills and 15 digs; Kendal Edmonson had 8 kills; Madalyn Rinck had 32 assists;
JV — Sullivan lost 2-0.
Next — Sullivan hosts Cloverdale on Thursday.
• Linton 3, Edgewood 1 — At Ellettsville, Aubrey Walton had 44 assists to lead the Miners.
Linton 23 25 25 25
Edgewood 25 11 23 15
Highlights — For Linton, Gentry Warrick had 17 kills; Aubrey Walton had 44 assists, 9 digs; Haley Rose had 10 kills; Bailey Boyd had 13 digs; Aubrey Ewers had 13 digs; Chaisey Wasnidge had 26 digs.
JV — Linton won 2-1.
Next — Linton (21-7) hosts Vincennes Lincoln today.
Cross country
• West Vigo boys win — At Paris, Ill., West Vigo’s boys defeated Paris 19-36. Bryce Stateler was the individual winner in 17:51.
Football
• Indiana football polls — A look at this week’s Associated Press high school football polls in Indiana.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Avon (14) 7-0 316 1
2. Lafayette Jeff (2) 7-0 256 2
3. Homestead - 7-0 244 3
4. Warren Central - 5-2 220 4
5. Brownsburg - 5-2 208 5
6. Ft. Wayne Snider - 6-1 138 8
7. Indpls N. Central - 5-2 128 9
8. Warsaw - 6-1 66 10
9. Indpls Ben Davis - 4-3 58 NR
10. Merrillville - 6-1 54 6
Others receiving votes: Fishers 42. Hamilton Southeastern 12. Carmel 12. Center Grove 6.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. New Palestine (14) 7-0 298 1
2. Valparaiso (1) 7-0 266 2
3. Indpls Cathedral - 5-2 240 T3
4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 6-1 216 5
5. Franklin - 6-1 122 T9
6. Decatur Central - 5-2 118 10
7. Mishawaka - 5-2 96 NR
8. Concord - 6-1 88 T3
9. Elkhart Central - 6-1 72 NR
10. Lafayette Harrison - 5-2 70 NR
Others receiving votes: Bloomington North 28. Whiteland 16. Bloomington South 8. Floyd Central 6. Terre Haute South 4. Plainfield 2.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. New Prairie (11) 7-0 288 1
2. E. Central (3) 7-0 254 2
3. E. Noble (1) 7-0 230 4
4. Marion - 6-1 186 6
5. Plymouth - 6-1 162 8
6. Ev. Central - 6-1 138 9
7. Ev. Memorial - 6-1 136 3
8. Mississinewa - 6-1 62 10
9. Silver Creek - 7-0 42 NR
10. Delta - 6-1 40 5
Others receiving votes: Mooresville 38. NorthWood 28. Hammond Morton 20. DeKalb 14. Leo 10. Pendleton Hts. 2.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. W. Lafayette (8) 6-1 266 1
2. Indpls Chatard (4) 6-1 258 2
3. Heritage Hills (2) 7-0 244 3
4. Mishawaka Marian (1) 7-0 214 4
5. Brownstown - 7-0 178 5
6. Indpls Brebeuf - 6-1 166 6
7. Gibson Southern - 5-2 78 9
7. Guerin Catholic - 5-2 78 10
9. W. Noble - 7-0 60 NR
10. Southridge - 6-1 52 7
Others receiving votes: Lawrenceburg 26. Knox 20. Calumet 6. Yorktown 4.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Western Boone (9) 6-1 278 2
2. Pioneer (1) 6-1 234 3
3. Cass (2) 6-1 230 1
4. Ev. Mater Dei (1) 5-2 178 5
5. Heritage Christian - 6-1 174 4
6. Linton - 6-1 150 6
7. Boone Grove (1) 7-0 128 7
8. Eastbrook (1) 5-2 96 9
9. Indpls Scecina - 5-2 74 8
10. Eastern (Greentown) - 7-0 48 T10
Others receiving votes: Rensselaer 36. Eastern Hancock 14. LaVille 4. Andrean 2. Triton Central 2. N. Putnam 2.
Class A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (12) 6-0 310 1
2. S. Adams (4) 7-0 292 2
3. Southwood - 7-0 244 4
4. Adams Central - 6-1 188 5
5. N. Vermillion - 6-1 184 7
6. W. Washington - 7-0 178 6
7. Parke Heritage - 6-1 122 3
8. Churubusco - 6-1 106 8
9. N. Decatur - 6-1 78 NR
10. Lafayette Catholic - 4-3 46 NR
Others receiving votes: Sheridan 6. Monroe Central 2. N. Daviess 2. Attica 2.
