Kaleb Marrs struck out 14 Sullivan batters to help West Vigo defeat the host Golden Arrows 9-1 Wednesday evening to improve to 8-0 in Western Indiana Conference high school baseball action.
Marrs allowed five hits and zero earned runs over seven innings, while teammates Carter Murphy went 3 for 4 with a home run and three runs batted in, Brian Chesshir doubled, Grayson Porter was 2 for 5 with an RBI and Garrett Pugh was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
For Sullivan, Marcus Roshel went 2 fort 3 with a double, Jacob Norris also contributed a double and Tony Hamilton was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
West Vigo (15-3 overall) will play host to North Daviess at 7 p.m. Friday. Sullivan is now 7-11 overall.
