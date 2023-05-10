West Vigo High School’s baseball team had 17 hits in beating host South Putnam 17-1 in five innings Wednesday, improving to 9-0 in the Western Indiana Conference and 18-3 overall.
Ben Kearns, Carter Murphy and Gabe Skelton each homered, while Grayson Porter went 3 for 4 with two runs batted in, Hunter Cottrell went 2 for 3 with a pair or RBIs and Garrett Pugh went 2 for 4.
On Thursday, West Vigo will play two home games at Dick Ballinger Field — vs. Terre Haute South at 5 p.m. and vs. Clay City at approximately 6:45 or 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.