Freshman Audrey Stephens made her first career goal a special one Sunday afternoon, scoring the game-winner for Indiana State against Missouri State in overtime, giving the Sycamores a 1-0 victory at Missouri State's Allison South Stadium.
The Sycamores (4-3, 4-2 MVC) earned a crucial three points while tying the program record for wins in Missouri Valley Conference play. ISU now stands alone in second place with 12 points.
Stephens came up clutch for Indiana State, giving the Sycamores their first overtime win since the 2013 season with her 99th minute goal. The match would have never reached overtime without the stellar play in net from freshman Maddie Alexander, who turned aside a Missouri State penalty kick in the 89th minute to keep the match scoreless.
Bowling
• North girls fourth at state — At Fort Wayne, Terre Haute North's girls bowling team finished fourth in the state tournament at Pro Bowl West.
Highland won the girls state championship.
Football
• Robinson 32, Casey 20 — At Robinson, Ill., the Maroons stayed in a tie with Olney on top of the Little Illini Conference race with a 2-0 mark. Casey fell to 1-1.
Softball
• ISU salvages game against UNI — At Price Field, the Indiana State softball team downed Northern Iowa on Sunday thanks to the combined efforts of Lexi Benko and Gabbi Schnaiter. The duo led he Sycamores (7-15, 1-5 MVC) to a 2-0 shutout at Price Field.
Benko matched a career-high with six strikeouts in five innings while only giving up three hits to earn her first win of the season. Schnaiter worked two scoreless innings of relief and struck out five to earn her first save of the campaign.
On Saturday, ISU was swept 6-4 and 3-2 in a doubleheader. ISU (7-15, 1-5) next plays at Butler on Tuesday.
• Rose-Hulman 6-6, Manchester 0-14 — At North Manchester, Rose-Hulman splits its Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader with Manchester.
Rose-Hulman sits at 5-5 for the season, while Manchester is 2-8.
The offense in game one was led by MaKenzie Morgan, who finished 3 for 4 with one run and one RBI. Nicole Lang and Jessica Thuer each tacked on two hits. Thuer also contributed three RBI's.
Golf
• Engineers win HCAC preview meet — At Harrison, Ohio, Rose-Hulman's women's golf team took home top honors at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Preview, held Saturday and Sunday at Miami Whitewater Golf Course.
Rose-Hulman defeated a field that included the HCAC opposition for the 2020-21 year along with a DePauw team ranked No. 19 nationally in the latest Women's Golf Coaches Association National Poll.
Rose-Hulman won with a two-day score of 671 to narrowly outdistance DePauw at 674. The DePauw B Team came home third, followed by Hanover and Transylvania. The Rose-Hulman B Team added a sixth-place finish in the 12-team event.
Rachel Zhang earned the individual medalist honor with rounds of 83 and 77. The 77 was recorded in wind conditions that often exceeded 30 mph.
• Rose men third — At Lebanon, Rose-Hulman brought home a third-place finish in the tightly contested Great Lakes Invitational at The Trophy Club on Saturday and Sunday.
In perhaps the most tightly contested tournament in all of NCAA Divsion III this season, DePauw brought home top honors with a score of 614. Franklin was just two shots behind at 616, followed one stroke behind by Rose-Hulman at 617. Transylvania placed fourth at 618, followed by Carthage rounded out a tight top five at 620. A total of 14 teams competed in the event.
Thomas Butler led Rose-Hulman's performance with a third place individual finish. Butler scored 70 and 78 in the performance.
Baseball
• Rose-Hulman beats Defiance — At Art Nehf Field, Rose-Hulman's baseball team knocked off Defiance 8-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday. The second game ended after the Tribune-Star's deadline.
On Saturday, Rose-Hulman dropped a pair of one-run games at Manchester as RHIT fell to 4-5 and Manchester improved to 6-7.
Track
• ISU sprinters do well at Ole Miss — At Oxford, Miss., Indiana State began its 2021 outdoor season with several strong efforts Saturday afternoon at the Ole Miss Classic, highlighted by the Sycamores sprinting group.
Freshman Noah Malone led the impressive group of Indiana State sprinters, collecting the only individual wins for the Sycamore track & field program on both the men’s and women’s side. He began his day with a victory in the men’s 100-meter dash, clocking an impressive time of 10.61 which leads the Missouri Valley Conference and is 34th in the NCAA East Region. His time was also faster than both the Americas and USA Para Records. Malone followed that performance by clocking a time that is faster than the 200-meter dash Para World Record en route to winning the event at 21.55. That time also gives him the lead in the Valley for the 200-meter dash.
Also sprinting to a top-three finish at the Ole Miss Classic was teammate JaVaughn Moore. Moore followed Malone closely, ultimately taking third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.62, the second-best time in the MVC and 36th-best time in the East Region. Both Moore and Malone were also a part of the runner-up 4X100-meter relay team, along with Blayne Harrington and Jhivon Wilson, that clocked a Valley-leading time of 41.27.
• Rose second at DePauw — At Greencastle, Rose-Hulman's women's and men's track teams finished second in the DePauw Quad on Saturday.
Nosa Igiehon had three first-place finishes on the women's side in the 100 hurdles, high jump and triple jump. Other first-place finishers included Claire Perkins in the pole vault and Cassie Utley in the javelin.
On the men's side, Dawson Allen (100). Jacob Eve (400), Jacob Back (long jump) and Tim Youndt (triple jump) were winners.
Tennis
• Engineers' men split — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineers split a pair of Saturday matches. The Engineers topped Anderson 8-1 on Saturday morning, before falling to Principia 6-3 in the afternoon.
• RHIT women defeat Anderson — At Rose-Hulman, the Rose-Hulman women's team improved to 2-0 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play with a 5-4 win over Anderson on Saturday at the Joy Hulbert Tennis Center.
Soccer
• Engineers' men crush Earlham — At Rose-Hulan, the Rose-Hulman men's team won convincingly over Earlham 9-0, moving to 7-0-1 for the season. Earlham fell to 2-6 and Rose-Hulman remains at the top of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference standings.
One highlight of the afternoon goes to Takezo Kelly, who finished with a three-goal hat trick before the halftime break. Kelly now has eight goals through the team's eight games.
• RHIT women to 6-1 — At Rose-Hulman, the Rose-Hulman women's team improved to 6-1 for the season with a 5-0 victory over Earlham College.
Rose was led by senior Maggie Sheerin, who finished with two goals and two assists. Elle Vuotto followed closely with two goals and one assist.
