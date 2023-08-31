As someone mentioned earlier this week — maybe it was me — a sweater or a light jacket might come in handy toward the end of the Wabash Valley high school football game you're planning to attend Friday night.
But you should be planning to attend one. The weather is predicted to be perfect — sunny, about 80 degrees at kickoff, closer to 70 degrees for the thrilling conclusion — and the games are either at home or a short distance away.
The Game of the Week will continue a trend that began last week and appears ready to continue for a third week next Friday.
And the starting times (all listed in EDT) should be a little more reliable than the ones a week ago, some of which were changed at the last minute.
Games finishing on Monday? Can't promise that.
• Bloomington North (2-0) at Terre Haute South (0-2), 7 p.m. — The Cougars have had better luck than the Braves so far, winning a couple of close ones, but South has probably played two better teams.
The start of the Conference Indiana season would be a great time for the Braves to turn things around, and they won at Bloomington North a year ago.
• West Vigo (0-2) at Greencastle (0-2), 7 p.m. — It's the beginning of the Western Indiana Conference Green Division schedule for both teams, and the Tiger Cubs won big at West Vigo a year ago.
• Northview (2-0) at Sullivan (2-0), 7 p.m. — WIC Gold Division play begins in this one for both teams in what is an easy choice for Game of the Week.
The Knights won 28-7 on their turf a year ago, but this one's at Sullivan. And after Monday's heroics, the Golden Arrows might be the most ready-to-play team in the state at kickoff time.
• Riverton Parke (1-1) at Fountain Central (1-1), 7 p.m. — There'll be nothing but league games in the Wabash River Conference for the last seven weeks of the season, and this one is a good test for both teams.
The Panthers won at home a year ago, the Mustangs in 2021 — both games by 26-14 scores. Can the two teams make it three 26-14s in a row?
• Covington (2-0) at North Vermillion (1-1), 7 p.m. — This one may last a while. The two teams have combined for 193 points the last two seasons, the Falcons winning 57-36 last fall.
• Bloomington South (2-0) at Terre Haute North (0-2), 7:30 p.m. — The Conference Indiana opener for both teams would seem to favor the visiting Panthers, currently ranked third in the state in Class 5A.
This had been a closely contested rivalry until last year, when Bloomington South's 55-7 win sent the Patriots into a tailspin.
• North Central (0-2) at Irvington Prep Academy (0-2), 7:30 p.m. — The Thunderbirds travel to the east side of Indianapolis in search of their first win. Their new rival has been outscored 142-0 so far.
• Linton (2-0) at Monrovia (2-0), 7:30 p.m. — The Miners bludgeoned a really, really good team last week, and strength of schedule works in their favor for this one. But despite four losses in a row in the rivalry, the Bulldogs usually play Linton tough.
• Marshall (0-1) at Moweaqua Central A&M (0-1), 8 p.m. — It hasn't been that long ago that these two teams were small-school powerhouses in east-central Illinois. A&M won at Marshall a year ago.
• Charleston (1-0) at Paris (1-0), 8 p.m. — The Tigers outlasted North Vermillion last week and would like to finish their nonconference schedule on at upswing.
• OPH (0-1) at Casey (1-0), 8 p.m. — The Warriors blanked a 2022 playoff team last week and should be favored in this one too.
• Robinson (0-1) at Taylorville (1-0), 8 p.m. — The Maroons finish off a tough nonconference schedule on the road. The Tornadoes routed Olney last week.
• Metro East Lutheran (0-1) at Martinsville (1-0), 8 p.m. — Is Victor Herrera the most exciting player in Wabash Valley 8-man football? The Bluestreaks will give him another chance to show that this week.
Saturday
• Parke Heritage (1-1) at South Vermillion (1-1), 11 a.m. — The two teams that have beaten West Vigo play to decide the winner of that round-robin (and sweaters and jackets are probably not necessary for Saturday games).
A good bet would be that the Wildcats will also be more than ready to play in their WRC opener.
• Indiana School for the Deaf (2-0) at Dugger Union (1-1), 5 p.m. — Or is Mikey Pearison of the Bulldogs the most exciting 8-man player in the Valley, after last week's five-touchdown performance.
