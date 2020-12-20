Terre Haute North's girls basketball team improved to 6-3 on the season as they defeated Evansville North 66-53 on Saturday in a road contest for the Patriots.
Zoe Stewart paced the Patriots with 25 points, including 16 in the second half. Ijaynae Campbell added 16 for North.
The Patriots next host Plainfield on Tuesday.
TH NORTH (66) — Hart 0 0-0 0, Millington 2 0-0 4, Stewart 10 2-2 25, Campbell 8 0-0 16, P. Michael 3 0-1 8, A. Michael 1 2-4 5, Gilbert 1 6-6 8. 24 FG, 9-13 FT, 66 TP.
EVANSVILLE NORTH (53) — Green 7 0-1 13, Martin 5 4-6 16, Epps 0 0-0 0, Mattingly 3 2-2 10, Hart 0 0-0 0, Shelby 3 6-8 12, Black 1 0-0 2, Vidoni 0 0-0 0. 19 FG, 12-17 FT, 53 TP.
TH North=16=11=18=21=—=66
Evansville North=15=13=8=17=—=53
3-point goals - Stewart 3, P. Michael 2, A. Michael; Green 2, Martin 2, Mattingly 2. Total fouls — THN 13, EN 12.
Next — TH North (6-3) hosts Plainfield on Tuesday. Evansville North (1-3) hosts Evansville Harrison on Monday.
I I I
In other girls basketball action:
• Southport 58, TH South 29 — At Indianapolis, Kiersten Padgett scored seven to lead the Braves in a Conference Indiana defeat. South played without Zayda Hatfield.
TH SOUTH (29) — Speth 0 0-0 0, White 1 3-3 5, Adamson 0 0-2 0, Shipley 0 4-6 4, Padgett 2 1-2 7, Ellis 1 2-3 4, Baldwin 2 1-4 6, Evans 0 2-2 2, Merk 0 0-0 0, Nichols 0 0-0 0. 6 FG, 14-24 FT, 29 TP.
SOUTHPORT (58) — K. Cherry 1 0-0 3, Nool 2 0-2 5, Deave 3 8-9 15, Scott 4 1-2 10, Cassaday 1 0-0 2, G. Cherry 1 0-0 3, Martinez 1 0-0 2, Reed 2 0-0 4, Newhouse 6 2-5 14. 21 FG, 11-18 FT, 58 TP.
TH South=5=14=8=7=—=29
Southport=21=10=17=10=—=58
3-point goals — Padgett 2, Baldwin; K. Cherry, Nool, Deave, G. Cherry. Total fouls — THS 17, S 19.
Next — TH South (3-6, 0-2) hosts West Vigo on Monday. Southport (2-11, 1-3) plays at Seymour on Tuesday.
• Brown County 64, West Vigo 33 — At Nashville, Ind., Kylee Stepp had nine points, but the Vikings couldn't overcome one of the top teams in the Western Indiana Conference.
WEST VIGO (33) — Higgins 0 0-0 0, Knopp 0 0-0 0, E. Easton 1 1-4 4, Harris 2 0-0 6, Boatman 0 1-2 1, Stepp 2 4-4 9, Labecki 0 0-0 0, M. Easton 0 1-2 1, Rogers 0 0-0 0, Bigger 0 0-0 0, Fennell 2 2-2 6, Likens 3 0-0 6. 10 FG, 9-14 FT, 33 TP.
BROWN COUNTY (64) — Ab. Fleetwood 7 7-10 22, Watson 2 0-0 4, Tipton 3 0-0 9, Fogg 1 0-0 2, An. Fleetwood 5 0-0 14, Oden 0 0-0 0, Huff 3 0-0 6, Bullos 0 0-0 0, Austin 3 0-0 7. 24 FG, 7-10 FT, 64 TP.
West Vigo=9=5=12=7=—=33
Brown County=23=15=12=14=—=64
3-point goals — Harris 2, E. Easton, Stepp; An. Fleetwood 4, Tipton 3, Ab. Fleetwood, Austin. Total fouls — WV 8, BC 9.
Next — West Vigo (4-5, 2-4) plays at Terre Haute South on Monday. Brown County (4-2, 3-1) plays against an opponent to be determined on Dec. 29.
• Linton 74, Mitchell 30 — At Mitchell, the defending Class 2A state champions rode the 25-point Vanessa Shafford and 22-point Haley Rose efforts to an easy nonconference road win over previously unbeaten Mitchell.
LINTON (74) — B. Chambers 3 0-1 7, Miller 0 0-0 0, Burgess 4 0-0 9, Hayes 1 0-0 2, Rose 7 5-5 22, Al. Brownfield 0 0-0 0, C. Chambers 1 0-0 3, Shafford 8 6-7 25, Thuis 0 0-0 0, G. Warrick 0 0-0 0, Wall 1 0-0 2, McCammon 0 0-0 0, Ab. Brownfield 0 0-0 0, Cooksey 1 0-0 2, A. Warrick 1 0-0 2. 27 FG, 11-13 FT, 74 TP.
MITCHELL (30) — Duncan 2 1-1 5, Sarver 1 2-2 4, Zeeks 0 1-2 1, Spires 0 0-0 0, C. Mullis 0 0-0 0, Slone 3 0-0 7, Tanglao 1 0-1 2, Peterson 2 4-6 8, Canfield 0 0-0 0, P. Mullis 0 0-0 0, Robertson 0 3-6 3. 9 FG, 11-18 FT, 30 TP.
Linton=20=25=14=15=—=74
Mitchell=7=11=5=7=—=30
3-point goals — Rose 3, Shafford 3, B. Chambers, Burgess, C. Chambers; Slone. Total fouls — L 25, M 11.
Next — Linton (11-0) plays Heritage Christian at the Bedford Tournament on Tuesday. Mitchell (6-1) hosts Borden on Monday.
• South Knox 47, Sullivan 42 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows dropped their first game of the season. Delainey Shorter paced Sullivan with 16 points in defeat.
SOUTH KNOX (47) — Couchenour 7 4-5 21, Holscher 3 0-0 8, Detweiler 2 3-4 7, Ellerman 1 0-0 2, Stafford 1 0-0 2, Rusch 1 0-0 3, Beard 0 0-0 0, Derouin 0 2-2 2, Kirk 0 2-2 2. 15 FG, 11-13 FT, 47 TP.
SULLIVAN (42) — D. Shorter 4 6-9 16, Grindstaff 3 2-2 9, Perkinson 3 2-2 9, Wiltermood 0 0-0 0, Mishler 0 0-0 0, G. Shorter 3 0-0 8, Williams 2 5-6 9. 12 FG, 13-17 FT, 42 TP.
South Knox=10=14=12=11=—=47
Sullivan=7=10=8=17=—=42
3-point goals - Couchenour 3, Holscher 2, Rusch; D. Shorter 2, G. Shorter 2, Perkinson. Total fouls — SK 17, Su 12.
Next — Sullivan (7-1) hosts Clay City on Tuesday. South Knox (4-6) hosts Tecumseh on Monday.
• Clay City 50, Shakamak 46 — At Clay City, the Eels earned their first win of the season in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference contest. Clay City improved to 1-3. Shakamak fell to 2-7. The Eels play at Sullivan on Tuesday. The Lakers play at Bloomfield on Monday.
• North Central 75, Lighthouse Christian 19 — At Farmersburg, the Thunderbirds wiped out LCA in a nonconference game to improve to 5-5 overall. North Central next hosts its tournament on Dec. 28.
• South Putnam 61, Parke Heritage 32 — At Putnamville, the Wolves fell to 2-6 in a nonconference road loss. Parke Heritage next plays on Jan. 2 as it hosts Crawfordsville.
Boys
• Linton 51, Loogootee 44 — At Loogootee, the Miners remained unbeaten in a game initiated at the last minute after cancellations elsewhere. Linton (6-0) next plays Greencastle in the Wabash Valley Classic on Saturday at Terre Haute North.
• North Central 60, Lighthouse Christian 36 — At Farmersburg, the Thunderbirds improved to 4-2 with the emphatic victory. North Central next plays Parke Heritage in the Wabash Valley Classic on Saturday at Terre Haute North.
• Parke Heritage 74, South Putnam 36 — At Putnamville, the Wolves improved to 5-1 with the rout. Parke Heritage next plays North Central in the Wabash Valley Classic on Saturday at Terre Haute North.
Wrestling
• South finishes third — At Columbus, Nick Casad won the 195-pound class as Terre Haute South placed third at the Columbus East Invitational on Saturday.
Team scores — Columbus East 234, Bloomington South 209.5, Terre Haute South 192, Fishers 156, Edgewood 149, Heritage Hills 84, Greensburg 69, Richmond 55.
Individual results
106 — Keegan Sparacino, 5th place; 120 — Luke May, 2nd; Jayden Rodriguez, 6th; 126 — Harrison May, 4th; 132 — AJ Sauer, 2nd; 138 — Nate Recknor, 3rd; Lane Presnell, 6th; 145 — Alex Rose, 2nd; 152 — Jorge Franco, 3rd; 160 — Nate Lommock, 2nd; 170 — Collin Casad, 6th; 182 — Colton Higginbotham, 7th; 195 — Nick Casad, 1st; 195 — Mekhi Moore 6th; 220 — Josh Howell, 2nd; 285 — Christian Verst. 2nd.
Next — TH South is at the Mooresville Holiday Classic on Dec. 28.
• SV earns 500th school win — At Greencastle, South Vermillion defeated Danville during the Russ Hesler Invitational to earn the program's 500th victory. South Vermillion went 2-3 overall at the tournament, beating Danville and South Putnam and falling to Northview, Sullivan and Greencastle.
Team scores — Northview 48, South Vermillion 27; Sullivan 60, South Vermillion 18; Greencastle 64, South Vermillion 12; South Vermillion 42, Danville 18; South Vermillion 42, South Putnam 18. (Other Northview and Sullivan scores were not reported).
Next — South Vermillion next hosts its 8-way tournament on Jan. 9.
