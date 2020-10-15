Much of the drama of the area conference races is missing during the final week of the regular season, but there is one notable exception.
At 7 p.m. tonight in Brazil, Northview and Indian Creek will break bread in a battle of undefeated teams within the Western Indiana Conference Gold Division.
The Knights (6-2, 3-0) have been pointing themselves in this direction all season. Northview's only two losses were to 5A Terre Haute North in overtime and a 19-0 loss at Guerin Catholic, a private school that plays in the powerful Circle City Conference in the Indianapolis area. In the games it has won, Northview has won by an average margin of 36.3-11.1. No WIC team has come within 16 points of the Knights.
The Braves (6-2, 3-0) have had some closer shaves in their contests. Indian Creek slipped past Sullivan 35-28 last week and struggled to beat Owen Valley 20-15 in Week 3 — the Patriots have only won one game since then.
Not that any of the above should give the Knights any false sense of security. The Braves rely on a run game led by Connor Fruits, who averages 156.1 yards per game. Indian Creek doesn't have a dominant receiver, but it has two good ones — Jordan Gorham, Sam Creek. Along with Fruits, they have caught seven TD passes this year.
Gorham and Brandon Murray also lead an opportunistic secondary. They have 11 interceptions between them.
Northview, of course, has plenty of statistical heroes of its own.
Running back Korbin Allen is averaging 122.6 yards per game and has 10 TD runs. Quarterback Keegan Garrison has 11 TD runs and has completed 57.8% of his passes.
Northview's defense is anchored by defensive end Ilias Gordon (17.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks) and linebacker Braxton Sampson (95 tackles, 10 for loss). Edgewood's 21 points last week against Northview were the only time the Knights have allowed 20 or more points in a WIC Gold game.
Northview has won 12 versions of a WIC title since the modern conference was re-born in 1998 — whether they were outright champions or division champions. However, the only time the Knights lost a WIC championship game in the 2015-19 format was to Indian Creek. The Braves won 32-28 in 2019. Indian Creek has won four of the five available division titles since joining the WIC in 2015.
Here's a look at how some of the other conference races played out:
• Conference Indiana — Columbus North earned a 42-14 victory over Bloomington South last Friday to clinch the Conference Indiana title. Though the Bull Dogs have one more conference game at Terre Haute South tonight, they can't be caught by any of their pursuers.
• Western Indiana Conference: Green Division — South Putnam (5-0) has a one-and-a-half game lead over West Vigo entering the final week and has clinched its first WIC football title of any kind.
• Wabash River Conference — COVID-19 brought a pretty interesting race to a screeching halt. Case rates are sky-high in Fountain, Warren and Parke Counties, home of most of the league's schools. Every game involving WRC local teams has been postponed this weekend.
That's good news for South Vermillion, who clinched the title with a 6-0 mark. The Wildcats had a game at Attica left on its original schedule and an Attica win would have saddled both teams with one loss, though the Red Ramblers played two fewer conference games.
• Southwest Conference — North Knox (3-0) ran the table in the small, four-team league. The Warriors outscored their conference foes 135-17.
Here's a look at the other games this week:
• Canceled due to COVID-19: Parke Heritage at Fountain Central; Riverton Parke at Covington; South Vermillion at Attica.
• Indianapolis Brebeuf (3-3) at TH North (3-5), 7 p.m. — North has meant business lately. Sure, a 35-7 loss at Chatard won't turn too many heads, but the Patriots were only down seven at halftime to Class 3A's No. 1 team, and only due to a late touchdown at that. Brebeuf is coming off of a 49-7 loss to all-powerful Cathedral, but beat Terre Haute South 42-7 the week before. Brebeuf QB Drake Hagerman (246.3 yards per game) is the Braves' primary threat.
All-time series — Series is tied 2-2 in a matchup that began in 1981. Brebeuf won 28-14 in 2019. TH North last won in 1982.
• West Vigo (5-2) at Sullivan (5-3), 7 p.m. — The Vikings are back at it after they were forced to take a week off due to cancellations on the part of both Cloverdale and Parke Heritage. Sullivan suffered a narrow 35-28 loss to Indian Creek last week.
All-time series — Sullivan leads 33-26 in a series that began in 1963. Sullivan won 20-12 in 2019. West Vigo last won in 2012.
• Eastern Greene (1-7) at North Central (0-6), 7 p.m. — Both teams have struggled mightily to score. Both have been shutout three times and Eastern Greene hasn't reached double-figure points since it's opening week 16-7 win over Springs Valley. North Central did score 14 in a loss to Traders Point Christian last Friday, but the 41 points allowed constituted the best stopping job North Central has accomplished this season.
All-time series — North Central leads 11-7 in a series that began in 2003. Eastern Greene won 44-6 in 2019. North Central last won in 2018.
• Columbus North (5-2, 4-0) at Terre Haute South (2-6, 1-3), 7 p.m. — The Braves face yet another run-oriented Conference Indiana team as RB Blake Huffman (149.3 yards per game), quarterback Luke Hammons (104.3) and RB Dyllan Redmon (69) can all run the ball, an opponent trait that has given the Braves plenty of problems this season. South needs to find the ehythm it did in the fourth quarter last week at Southport when it amassed 225 yards of total offense.
All-time series — Columbus North leads 8-1 in a series that began in 2004. Columbus North won 45-14 in 2019. Terre Haute South last won in 2014.
• Linton (5-3) at Clarksville Providence (3-4), 7 p.m. — After a loss to North Knox, Linton got back on-track with a 56-0 pasting of Eastern Greene. Providence, sometimes a power in the southern extreme of Indiana, has beaten Charlestown, Mitchell and Milan — only Milan has a winning record.
All-time series — Linton leads 2-1 in a series that began in 2017. Linton won 35-7 in 2019. Providence last won in 2018.
