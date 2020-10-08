WEEK 8 HS FB PREVIEW: COVID-19 has reared its ugly head on area football again

COVID-19 test positivity rates had been on a gradual decline ever since the bad, old days of late August when high school football began when the pandemic statistically hit the western portion of the state hardest.
After a relatively trouble-free September, COVID-19 is on the march again in the Wabash Valley and games are affected for the first time in nearly a month.
Riverton Parke's season has been halted for the second time. The Panthers announced that their last two games — Friday's originally scheduled home game against Riverton Parke and the regular season finale at Covington — have been canceled.
Southwest Parke Superintendent Phil Harrison sent the following message out via social media on Wednesday.
"Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in Parke County. We are seeing the impact of those cases in our schools, as we now have approximately 120 students across the corporation quarantined due to a combination of positive cases and possible exposures," Harrison stated.
Riverton Parke had already lost the first game of their intended schedule due to a positive COVID-19 case in August. The Panthers only got their second game in due to scheduling their contest at Attica on a Monday.
With sectional play scheduled to start on Oct. 23, Riverton Parke is hoping to be back on the field by then.
Another school — Cloverdale — canceled its WIC Green Division contest at West Vigo due to injuries.
West Vigo and Parke Heritage thought they had the solution as they scheduled themselves for Friday on short notice, but then late Thursday afternoon that game was canceled as a quarantine situation developed that involved one of these teams, though there was not a direct case on either roster.
Some of these cancellations may be due to teams being overly cautious so as not to jeopardize their sectional contests. Both West Vigo and Parke Heritage plan to play their final football games, which would indicate that there are no positive cases on either team at present.
Still, this week was a grim reminder that nothing is guaranteed during this high school football season. With test positivity rates at 9% or higher in three area counties and with test positivity climbing in the area again? Players, coaches and fans are praying that schools can navigate their way to the finish line.
Here’s a look at this week’s games:
• Canceled due to COVID-19: Parke Heritage at Riverton Parke; Parke Heritage at West Vigo.
• Canceled due to injuries: Cloverdale at West Vigo.
• TH North (3-4) at Indianapolis Chatard (6-1), 7 p.m. — The Patriots had been close, but no cigar in several games this season, but they finally put it all together in an impressive 35-21 home win over Southport. The biggest difference for North was that Damon Strum's 144 rushing yards which allowed all-everything quarterback Jace Russell to be even more effective as he ran for 196 yards. North will be in for a stern test as the Class 3A top ranking for the Trojans makes self-evident. Chatard's only loss was a 39-20 defeat against rival Cathedral and by point of comparison? Chatard beat Southport 42-0.
All-time series — Chatard leads 3-2 in a series that began in 1983. Chatard won 36-6 in 2019. TH North last won in 1985.
• Seeger (5-1, 3-0) at South Vermillion (6-1, 5-0), 7 p.m. — This is the showdown for Wabash River Conference supremacy. A win for South Vermillion would clinch the Wildcats a share of the conference title. A win by Seeger is more complicated as the Patriots didn't play as many WRC games due to COVID-19 interruptions, but Seeger would be the lone unbeaten team in conference if they win. Unfortunately, the one WRC common opponent that might have told us more about how this matchup might play out wasn't shared by the two schools. South Vermillion edged Parke Heritage 51-44, but Seeger didn't play the Wolves. One thing we do know is that the game is likely to be high scoring as both teams average over 40 points per game.
All-time series — Seeger leads 15-6 in a series that began in 1983. Seeger won 34-14 in 2019. South Vermillion last won in 2018.
• Northview (5-2) at Edgewood (3-4), 7 p.m. — While Northview suffered a 19-0 setback at Guerin Catholic last Friday, the Knights are still very much on-track to win the WIC Gold Division crown. The Knights have outscored their previous pair of WIC Gold opponents 62-2. Edgewood lost 38-21 at Sullivan last Friday and has not been competitive against the WIC's elite teams. This was once a game that determined WIC supremacy, but Northview has dominated this series in recent years, winning the last 10 meetings.
All-time series — Northview leads 24-9 in a series that began in 1984. Northview won 42-14 in the last meeting in 2018. Edgewood last won in 2008.
• Eastern Greene (1-6) at Linton (4-3), 7 p.m. — The Miners endured a rare knock on the chin as Rhett Steren rushed for 264 yards in North Knox's 27-14 win on the Miners' home turf. Eastern Greene, who hasn't reached double-figure scoring since its opening 16-7 win over Springs Valley, shouldn't present the same challenges for the Miners.
All-time series — Linton leads 19-1 in a series that began in 2003. Linton won 68-12 in 2019. Eastern Greene last won in 2017.
• North Central (0-5) at Traders Point Christian (2-3), 7 p.m. — Is this the week for the Thunderbirds to get out of their rut? Riverton Parke dealt North Central a blow last week when it won 46-8. Lost in the defeats has been a pretty pair of games from running back Bryce Switzer. He rushed for 161 and 104 yards in his last two contests. Traders Point, located near Whitestown in Boone County, is led by quaterback Gabriel Sink. The Knights have beaten Clinton Prairie and Edinburgh, who have two wins between them, so this is a chance for North Central to get their first victory.
All-time series — First meeting.
• Terre Haute South (2-5, 1-2) at Southport (1-3, 1-2), 7:30 p.m. — The Braves were banged up in a 42-7 loss at Brebeuf last Saturday — no Josh Cottee or Jacob Rutledge in the second half. Quarterback Caleb Stultz is certainly capable of carrying the load, but South would prefer to have more offensive balance. Southport lost 35-21 to Terre Haute North last Friday, but the Cardinals have shown more quality in other contests, including a win over Bloomington South. Southport running backs Gage Nelson and big fullback Turk Faitele will have to be contained by the South defense.
All-time series — Southport leads 7-1 in a series that began in 1989. Southport won 33-27 in 2019. TH South last won in 2014.
• Sullivan (5-2, 2-1) at Indian Creek (5-2, 2-0), 7:30 p.m. — This is a big one. Sullivan can still get a piece of the WIC Gold Division crown with a win here and some help from Indian Creek when it plays Northview in the regular season finale. The Golden Arrows have won four in a row and have been impressive in doing so as they scored over 30 in wins over North Putnam, Owen Valley and Edegwood. The Arrows also beat a good South Vermillion team in overtime. The Braves are a bit of a mystery. They have not beaten a team with a winning record and have struggled to get past WIC Gold schools (Owen Valley, most notably, as Indian Creek won 20-15) that Sullivan has beaten handily. The Braves have also not been anywhere near as high-scoring as they've demonstrated when they joined the WIC. They're averaging 29 points, which is good, but they were in the 40s in recent years. An opportunity for Sullivan.
All-time series — Sullivan leads 2-0 in a series that began in 2016. Sullivan won 48-38 in the last meeting in 2017.
