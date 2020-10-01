WEEK 7 HS FB PREVIEW: Stars emerge as the season winds down

With the season winding into its latter stages, the picture continues to become clearer as to who some of the individual stars have been this season.
I decided to delve into the statistics and see who's been the most consistent and productive in a few different categories.
It's harder to ascertain and interpret numbers this season because COVID-19 cancellations have resulted in an uneven amount of games being played by several area schools. So you can't go by raw numbers alone.
I decided to pick the statistical standouts based on per-game production. It's the only fair way to do it.
There may be some omissions on the list. Some players didn't play enough games to qualify. (Players have had to play at least two.) Some standouts do get hurt if a team spreads the wealth on both sides of the ball — Linton and West Vigo's offenses jump to mind.
A handful of area schools don't report to MaxPreps, which has become the standard for state high school statistics. And a couple of schools just didn't have anyone make the minimum cut.
It's also acknowledged that numbers compiled at a 5A level are different than that at a Class A level, but since most schools play teams their own size? I don't know that it matters that much in the final balance.
So based on the data we have, here's some standouts:
• Passing (min. 150 yards per game) — Parke Heritage's Christian Johnson is the undisputed king of passing at 325.8 yards per game. Added to that are 20 TD passes and no interceptions. Behind Johnson is Terre Haute South's Caleb Stultz, who is averaging 171.4 yards per game with seven TD passes — six came last week against Bedford North Lawrence. Sullivan's Rowdy Adams averages 161.7 and South Vermillion's Anthony Garzolini is at 158.5 yards per game.
• Rushing (min. 70 yards per game) — Northview's Korbin Allen is a workhorse and part of the Knights' two-man rushing attack along with quarterback Keegan Garrison. Allen has averaged 121.8 yards and has seven TD runs. Unheralded Derron Hazzard of Riverton Parke is next at 113 yards — and he will be one of two players who makes this list twice. He bumped his total up after a 260-yard game at Cloverdale last Friday.
South Vermillion's Anthonio Nieves is good for 73.3 yards per game and has reached paydirt on nine touchdown runs. Terre Haute North quarterback Jace Russell does it all for the Patriots and has averaged 72.8 yards and has scored 10 rushing TDs. Johnson can be deadly with his feet too as he's averaged 70.4 rushing yards and has 9 TDs to go along with his passing numbers.
• Receiving (min. 50 yards per game or 20 catches) — Christian Johnson's primary target is Noble Johnson, who has averaged 132.8 yards and has seven TD catches to go along with an area-high 40 receptions. Teammate Anthony Wood also makes the cut at 95 receiving yards per game.
Sullivan's Grant Bell has averaged 77.8 yards and has 38 catches. Teammate Karver Queen is below 50 yards per game, but is above the 20-catch threshold at 22 receptions.
Terre Haute South has a twin threat on the flanks as James Mallory (71.5, 28 catches) and Andrece Miller (56.8) are a challenge for opposing secondaries. West Vigo's Zander Wilbur (23 catches) also makes the cut.
• Sacks (one per game) — Standard was high for this list, but three area players made the cut. South Vermillion defensive line teammates Kaden McMahan (1.2) and Austin Beckman (1) are a big reason the Wildcats have the offense-defense balance to have the inside track on the Wabash River Conference title.
The only other player to make the cut is Northview defensive end Ilias Gordon, who averages 1.1 sacks per game.
• Interceptions (0.5 per game) — Another high bar to clear. Terre Haute North cornerback Jayson Cottrell made the grade with three interceptions in six games. Riverton Parke's Sean Clay also did, albeit with two interceptions as he's played in four games.
• Tackles (8 per game) — The undisputed king of tackles is Terre Haute North middle linebacker Conner Lutz, who averages 15.2 per game, almost three more than any other area player. The Patriots' linebackers have two more on the list — Griffin Graham (8.5) and Jazz Brown (8.2).
Parke Heritage free safety Jentre Jeffers is good for 12.5 tackles. Northview linebacker Braxton Sampton (11.2) and Linton linebacker Drew Smith (10.2) are the other two area players to crest double-digit per-game tackles.
Smith's linebacker teammate — Gabe Eslinger — averages 9.8 for the Miners. Similarly, Sampson's fellow linebacker — Parker Jordan — is at 9.4 for the Knights.
Others who made the grade include Terre Haute South's Levon Warrington, who was at 9.3 before suffering a nasty broken leg at Bloomington North. Hazzard, a middle linebacker for Riverton Parke, is good for 8.4 tackles. Sullivan linebacker Tristan Drake is good for 8.3
• Kicking — There aren't too many kickers in the area. Terre Haute South's Ashton Hayne has made all 13 of his extra points and is 3-for-3 on field goals. Terre Haute North's Jack Butwin is 15-for-15 on PATs and has made his lone field goal attempt.
Here’s a look at this week’s games:
• Canceled due to COVID-19: None at press time.
• West Vigo (4-2, 2-1) at North Putnam (1-5, 1-1), 7 p.m. — West Vigo suffered a mistake-prone 36-12 loss to Class A power South Putnam and that knocked them out of the WIC Green Division perch. The Vikings are hoping for a cleaner contest as they trek up to North Putnam. The Cougars have struggled this season, beating only winless Cloverdale, but NP has only been outscored by an average of eight points over the course of the season.
All-time series — North Putnam leads 4-0 in a series that began in 2016. North Putnam won 34-13 in 2019.
• Edgewood (3-3, 1-1) at Sullivan (4-2, 1-1), 7 p.m. — This game determines who gets to stay in the WIC Gold Division race. A win by either keeps them mathematically alive, though both have lost to Northview. Among the two, Sullivan has played a considerably tougher schedule. Edgewood's wins are over Mitchell, Indianapolis Washington and Owen Valley, who have a combined 3-12 record. Sullivan's win over South Vermillion alone exceeds the Mustangs' haul.
All-time series — Edgewood leads 13-8 in a series that began in 1983. Sullivan won 50-8 in the last meeting in 2015. Edgewood last won in 2014.
• North Central (0-4) at Riverton Parke (1-4), 7 p.m. — The Panthers broke a seven-game losing streak with a 38-20 victory at Cloverdale, while North Central tries to end its five-game skid that dates to last season. The combined record of the teams North Central has fallen to in 2020 is 16-4, so the Thunderbirds are battle-tested and this game should be competitive.
All-time series — The series is tied with the first meeting taking place in 1993. Riverton Parke won 44-27 in 2019. North Central last won in 2018.
• North Vermillion (1-5, 1-3) at Parke Heritage (4-1, 1-1), 7 p.m. — In the recent past, this was a battle near or at the top of the Wabash River Conference, but the Falcons are young and in rebuilding mode. Not so for the Wolves, who will try to bounce back from a thrilling 51-44 loss to South Vermillion. Four schools still have a shot at a share of the WRC title.
All-time series — North Vermillion leads 2-0 in a series that began in 2018.
• South Vermillion (5-1, 4-0) at Fountain Central (0-4, 0-3), 7 p.m. — The Wildcats bask in the glow of being WRC front-runners after their big win over Parke Heritage a week ago. Like North Vermillion, Fountain Central is a recent power that is in rebuilding mode. The Mustangs have only topped the two-touchdown threshold once this season.
All-time series — Fountain Central leads 12-9 in a series that began in 1980. South Vermillion won 50-0 in 2019. Fountain Central last won in 2018.
• North Knox (2-2) at Linton (4-2), 7 p.m. — The Miners bounced back from an overtime loss at Boonville with a 50-14 thrashing of North Daviess. North Knox has had its season really morphed by COVID-19. It lost two contests in early September and then played well out of area in a 35-19 loss to Rensselaer Central last Friday. The Warriors can score, but they only give up their share of points against quality teams.
All-time series — Linton leads 41-15 in a series that began in 1966. Linton won 28-13 in 2019. North Knox last won in 2009.
• Southport (1-2, 1-1) at Terre Haute North (2-4, 0-4), 7:30 p.m. — The Patriots got going way too late at Columbus North last week, falling behind by 34, before a good fourth-quarter effort salvaged a 41-21 score. When North went to a straight-ahead run attack, led by quarterback Jace Russell, they fared much better. The Cardinals have only played half of their intended schedule, but they served notice last week with a 40-14 home win over Bloomington South, a victory that tightened the Conference Indiana title race.
All-time series — Southport leads 12-1 in a series that began in 1989. Southport won 40-14 in 2019. TH North last won in 1989.
• Northview (5-1) at Guerin Catholic (1-3), 7:30 p.m. — Northview plays its second Indianapolis-area private school in as many weeks. The Knights earned a thrilling 26-25 overtime victory over Class A No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran last Friday. Guerin Catholic, located between Noblesville and Carmel, have lost to Brebeuf, Chatard and Roncalli by heavy margins, but those are all schools that have had state-level success — each playing in a state championship game in their class since 2016. This will be another big test for Northview.
All-time series — First meeting.
Saturday
• Terre Haute South (2-4) at Indianapolis Brebeuf (2-2), 2 p.m. — This is the first of this year's games in the agreement between Conference Indiana and the Circle City Conference to schedule each other. Brebeuf had a COVID-19 case and has not played in two weeks, which is part of the season why this game is being played on Saturday. South comes off its best performance of the season in a 56-14 win over Bedford North Lawrence. Brebeuf has beaten Indianapolis Ritter and Guerin Catholic. Last year's game at South was marred in controversy with 249 yards of combined penalties in which South coach Tim Herrin was ejected.
All-time series — Brebeuf leads 4-2 in a series that began in 1975. Brebeuf won 20-14 in 2019. Terre Haute South last won in 1978.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.