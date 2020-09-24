WEEK 6 HS FB PREVIEW: Conference title battles taking shape as season winds down

Week six of the high school football season means every team has turned the page to the second half of their seasons and with that? The conference races start to take shape.
COVID-19 has and will continue to affect the conference slates.
Just this week, Bloomington North announced that it had positive COVID-19 cases within the football team, so the Cougars won't be playing this week for sure (Bloomington North had a nonconference contest against New Albany scheduled) and it's conference game against Columbus North on Oct. 9 could be in jeopardy as well if it doesn't quell the outbreak within its team.
Despite the disruptions, the have's and the have not's have begun to shake themselves out. Here's a look at the races in the conferences within the Tribune-Star's circulation area.
• Conference Indiana — Bloomington South has emerged at the top with a 3-0 record, though it reached that point by the skin of its teeth, with a narrow win over Terre Haute North and an overtime victory over Bloomington North. Still, with only Columbus North and Southport left on the schedule, the Panthers are in the driver's seat.
Columbus North is 1-0 and its Oct. 2 game at Bloomington South will be pivotal. Bloomington North still has a chance if Columbus North can beat Bloomington South, though the Cougars would lose a tiebreaker against their crosstown rivals.
Terre Haute North is out of the running at 0-3. Terre Haute South is 1-2, but would need quite a few unlikely scenarios to play out to get a share of the title.
• Western Indiana Conference: Gold Division — Northview leads the pack at 2-0 with games at Edgewood and at home against Indian Creek (in the final week of the season) remaining.
Both Edgewood and Indian Creek are 1-0, but both earned their wins against struggling Owen Valley.
Sullivan would have a chance to share the title if it can run the rest of its WIC Gold table and if Indian Creek were to beat Northview in the regular season finale.
• Western Indiana Conference: Green Division — South Putnam (3-0) and West Vigo (1-0) meet tonight to decide which team has the inside track on the championship.
The Vikings, by dint of having more games left, would have more work to do if they beat the Class A No. 7 Eagles, but West Vigo's only tough game left is at North Putnam.
Brown County (1-1) and North Putnam (1-1) still have a chance to get in the mix, but would likely need to run the table to grab their share.
• Wabash River Conference — The WRC has had more COVID-19 disruptions than any other conference in the area and a result? Four teams are still undefeated, though all four have different records.
South Vermillion (3-0) and Parke Heritage (1-0) will break one of the ties when they meet in Rockville tonight.
Seeger (2-0) and Attica (2-0) are not scheduled to play as their scheduled game was canceled due to COVID-19 problems. Seeger has been the more impressive of the two programs, outscoring its foes 42-16, while Attica edged Riverton Parke and Fountain Central.
It's a race between those four schools as every other school in the conference has at least two conference defeats.
• Southwest Conference — The once seven-team league is now down to four schools. North Knox (2-0) can clinch the title if it can win at North Daviess on Oct. 9.
If the Cougars win, it would clinch a share of the conference title, even though North Central also has only one conference defeat. North Central's game against North Daviess was a COVID-19 casualty. The Thunderbirds only have Eastern Greene left on their conference slate, so the best the T-Birds can do is 1-1.
Here’s a look at this week’s games:
• Canceled due to COVID-19: None at press time.
• South Putnam (5-0, 3-0) at West Vigo (4-1, 2-0), 7 p.m. — What a season it's been for the Eagles, who have outscored their foes by an average of 51-14. South Putnam has also vaulted to No. 7 in the state Class A poll. Quarterback Riley Stone has been steady with 10 TD passes against just one interception. Hayden Switzer is his main target with 19 catches for 502 yards and 6 TD. The Eagles also average 258.4 rushing yards per game. West Vigo's defense has been its strength and it will have to be at its best in this battle for WIC Green Division supremacy.
All-time series — West Vigo leads 3-2 in a series that began in 2015. South Putnam won 27-22 in 2019. West Vigo last won in 2018.
• South Vermillion (4-1, 3-0) at Parke Heritage (4-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. — South Vermillion is coming off its first loss of the season, a narrow one-point overtime loss to rival Sullivan. Parke Heritage is flying high, having outscored its foes 57-13, but this is easily the Wolves' sternest test. It is truly a matter of immovable object meeting irresistable force. The Wildcats have been stingy defensively, conceding only four points per game.
All-time series — Parke Heritage leads 2-0. The series began in 2018.
• Owen Valley (1-4, 0-3) at Sullivan (3-2, 0-1), 7 p.m. — A thrilling overtime victory over South Vermillion should put some wind in the Golden Arrows' sails as they venture back into WIC Gold Division action. Quarterback Rowdy Adams continues to be consistent for the Golden Arrows, completing 69% of his passes. The Patriots are paced by running back Owen McDonald, who is good for 109 yards per game.
All-time series — The series is tied with the first meeting taking place in 1987. Sullivan won 49-7 in 2019. Owen Valley last won in 2014.
• Linton (3-2) at North Daviess (4-0), 7 p.m. — The Miners may be 3-2, but their two losses were to larger schools in Southridge and Boonville, whom Linton lost to 44-42 in overtime last week. North Daviess also started 4-0 in 2019 only to trail off in the second half of its season as it seeks its first win over the Miners in a decade.
All-time series — Linton leads 40-15 in a series that began in 1971. Linton won 48-14 in 2019. North Daviess last won in 2010.
• Riverton Parke (0-4) at Cloverdale (0-5), 7 p.m. — On pure win margins alone, Riverton Parke would seem to have the edge as their defense has been a bit better than the Clovers has. Then again, Cloverdale is playing in the WIC Green Division, which features larger schools. Either the nine-game losing streak for the Clovers or the seven-game losing streak for the Panthers will be extinguished.
All-time series — Cloverdale leads 6-0 in a series that began in 1989. The series was last contested in 2012.
• Bedford-North Lawrence (2-3) at TH South (1-4), 7:30 p.m. — One week after progress had been made in only allowing Terre Haute North to score 13 against them, the Braves defense regressed as Bloomington South scored a season-high 49 points last week. The Stars have not been prolific this season, reaching double-figure scoring only against perennial strugglers Jennings County and Madison. South needs to find a way to get James Mallory (25 catches, 379 yards) into the end zone as he has only one touchdown.
All-time series — Series tied in a series that began in 1999. TH South won 49-21 in 2019. BNL last won in 2018.
• TH North (2-3, 0-3) at Columbus North (2-2, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. — Terre Haute North showed encouraging signs last week in a narrow two-point loss to Bloomington North, a team that has a prolific offense. Point differential-wise? The Patriots have only been outscored by 10 points over the course of the season. Patriots linebacker Connor Lutz has been excellent all season, averaging 14.4 tackles per game. The Bull Dogs will be playing for the first time in two weeks after their game against Mt. Healthy, Ohio was canceled. Columbus North boasts running back Blake Huffman, who averages 171 rushing yards per game. Luke Hammons is also over 100 yards per game, though he doesn't carry the ball as often.
All-time series — Columbus North leads 13-3 in a series that began in 1973. Columbus North won 21-3 in 2019. TH North last won in 2013.
• Indianapolis Lutheran (5-0) at Northview (4-1), 7:30 p.m. — COVID-19 has created many problems, but there's also been some happy accidents that have occurred such as this matchup of two powers, which wasn't on the original schedule. The Knights were originally to play a Michigan school this week, but the game was canceled. The Saints were available and a battle of teams with a combined 9-1 record is on. The threats for Lutheran are their tandem at wide receiver — Montasi Clay (20 catches, 416 yards, 7 TD) and Joseph Faubion (31, 413, 4 TD).
All-time series — First meeting.
• West Washington (4-0) at North Central (0-3), 7:30 p.m. — The Thunderbirds' gauntlet continues as the undefeated Senators trek to Farmersburg. No one can say the T-Birds have been dodging any quality foes. The combined record of the three teams North Central has squared off against is 11-2 so far this season. North Central has already faced potent offenses in Parke Heritage and South Vermillion and they face another as the Senators average 49.8 points per game.
All-time series — North Central leads 2-1 in a series that began in 1970. West Washington won 50-0 in 2019. North Central last won in 2018.
