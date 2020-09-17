West Vigo coach Jeff Cobb has a "problem" many of his peers wouldn't mind having.
Which quarterback to choose? So far, the Vikings — who will try to maintain first place in the Western Indiana Conference Green Division tonight at Brown County — have platooned Nick Lindsey and Kaleb Marrs.
The platoon works by quarters. Usually, Lindsey plays the first and final quarter, Marrs the middle two.
"We're still trying to make decisions. We'll look at film and see where we are. We thought it would be evident by now," said Cobb after last Friday's loss to Northview.
Their passing stats are not conclusive when it comes to splitting the signal-calling pair. Lindsey has completed 23 of 40 for 289 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. Marrs has completed 33 of 59 for 324 yards for two touchdowns and two interceptions.
It's hard to compare their passing numbers given game situation. Lindsey playing first means West Vigo is still playing its way into the shape of how the game will go, and thus, probably doesn't throw the ball quite as much. By the time Marrs enters, the shape of the game has started to take hold, much as it did last week in a 46-7 loss to Northview. West Vigo passed almost exclusively until the running clock was triggered in the second half.
Neither quarterback's running stats break any ties either. Marrs has rushed for 38 yards, Lindsey for 20 yards.
Cobb will continue see how the Vikings' quarterback saga plays out. With West Vigo unbeaten in the WIC Green Division? The stakes are high, but so is the consequence if the wrong choice is made.
"One of them is a better runner, one throws a better pass. They both have good leadership qualities. I don't want to short-change a kid. At some point, we'll have to make a decision. We'll see," Cobb said.
• Tackle Childhood Cancer benefit — During the Sullivan-South Vermillion football game at 7 p.m. Friday in Clinton, both schools will take part in a Tackle Childhood Cancer. Both schools have sold t-shirts and rally towels and will host a Miracle Minute on both sides of the stands.
Funds raised through the Tackle Childhood campaign support the P.S. We Love You Fund which is raising money for precision genomics testing at Riley Hospital for Children. South Vermillion coach Greg Barrett began the Tackle Childhood Cancer campaign after his son, Patrick, died in 2016 from the disease.
Donations can also be made at: RileyKids.org/TackleCancer.
Here's a look at this week's games:
• Canceled due to COVID-19: None at press time.
• Sullivan (2-2) at South Vermillion (4-0), 7 p.m. — The Wildcats are ranked sixth in the Associated Press media poll and are unbeaten for the first time since 2009. South Vermillion has outscored its opponents by an average of 48 points, and while quarterback Anthony Garzolini has been excellent, the Wildcats' defense has only conceded six points all season. Sullivan will be easily the best opponent SV has played this season. The Golden Arrows' only loses were to quality foes in Linton (in overtime) and Northview. This game will be an interesting litmus test for both programs.
All-time series — Sullivan leads 21-8 in a series that began in 1977. Sullivan won 26-0 in 2019. South Vermillion last won in 2009.
Fun fact — Not only is this South Vermillion's best record at this point in the season since 2009, but through four games? The Wildcats have only had a winning record twice at this stage of the season since then.
• Northview (3-1, 1-0) at Owen Valley (1-3, 0-2), 7 p.m. — Northview is in a three-way fight for first place in the Western Indiana Gold Division with Edgewood and Indian Creek. The Patriots have already played both of those schools, and while Owen Valley lost both, it also demonstrated it was no pushover. It lost the two games by a combined seven points. Sophomore running back Christian McDonald has rushed for an average of 119 yards per game for OV. Northview, however, is safe in the knowledge they have steady quarterback Keegan Garrison and running back Korbin Allen at the controls of the Knights' offense.
All-time series — Northview leads 19-6 in a series that began in 1984. Northview won 42-0 in 2019. Owen Valley last won in 2008.
Fun fact — Since 2015, Northview has outscored Owen Valley 205-13 and has notched four shutout victories.
• North Vermillion (0-4, 0-4) at Riverton Parke (0-3, 0-3), 7 p.m. — Something has to give in a battle of winless teams. Both teams are giving up over 40 points per game and both are also struggling to move the ball. Derron Hazzard continues to be a bright spot for the Panthers at 74 rushing yards per contest.
All-time series — North Vermillion leads 25-8 in a series that began in 1992. North Vermillion won 35-0 in 2019. Riverton Parke last won in 2007.
Fun fact — North Vermillion has conceded 181 points this season. In 2019, the Falcons didn't crest that mark in points conceded until their sectional championship game win over Parke Heritage.
• North Knox (1-1) at North Central (0-2), 7 p.m. — The young Thunderbirds have taken their lumps against two of the best teams in the area — Parke Heritage and South Vermillion. The shoe is on the other foot COVID-19-wise for North Central. The Warriors have not played since Aug. 28 due to COVID-19-related problems. North Central was unable to play its first two games for the same reason.
All-time series — North Knox leads 33-8 in a series that began in 1970. North Knox won 54-0 in 2019. North Central last won in 2018.
Fun fact — The Warriors won the first 24 games in the series as North Central didn't prevail until 2003. The other seven wins in the series for the Thunderbirds all took place from 2010 to the present.
• Eastern Greene (1-3) at Parke Heritage (3-0), 7 p.m. — How good has the Wolves' offense been? Parke Heritage is currently ranked fifth in the state in scoring at 53.67 points per game. The Wolves are seventh-best in scoring margin at 38.3 points. Eastern Greene wouldn't seem to be an opponent that will offer up too much resistance. The Thunderbirds have scored only 12 points in their last three contests.
All-time series — Parke Heritage leads 1-0. Parke Heritage won 51-0 in 2019.
Fun fact — High-scoring starts are nothing new for Parke Heritage. The Wolves are actually behind the pace they set in the first three games of 2019 (54 ppg).
• Bloomington North (2-2, 1-1) at TH North (2-2, 0-2), 7:30 p.m. — The Patriots finally play a home game after a four-week journey away from the north side. Last week's 34-13 loss at crosstown rival Terre Haute South was a bitter pill, and the Cougars represent similar challenges for the Patriots. Bloomington North is the highest-scoring team in Conference Indiana with 157 points. Quarterback Reece Lozano and running back Cody Mikulich are both among the most prolific at their positions in the conference.
All-time series — TH North leads 8-4 in a series that began in 1983. Bloomington North won 31-14 in 2019. TH North last won in 2018.
Fun fact — Since TH North joined Conference Indiana in 2013, the Patriots have only lost at home once to Bloomington North.
• TH South (1-3, 1-1) at Bloomington South (2-2, 0-2), 7:30 p.m. — The Braves found a reliable defense against rival Terre Haute North last Friday and the transformation was instantaneous. That's because the Braves had been moving the ball well, even in early, heavy losses. Running backs Josh Cottee (50 yards per game) and Jacob Rutledge (47.5) have been reliable, while receivers James Mallory (20 catches, 295 yards) and Andrece Miller (14-227) have been threats on the outside. The Panthers have been resourceful. All three of their wins were close, including an OT victory over Bloomington North last week.
All-time series — Bloomington North leads 17-3 in a series that began in 1972. Bloomington South won 44-0 in 2019. TH South last won in 2017.
Fun fact — The Braves played old Bloomington High School — the direct predecessor to Bloomington South — in Terre Haute South's first season in 1971 and then again in Bloomington South's first season in 1972. After that, the series was only played intermittently until they became conference mates in 2013.
• West Vigo (3-1, 1-0) at Brown County (3-1, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. — The Vikings are 3-1 for the second straight season, but unlike 2019, West Vigo is still in the fight for a conference championship with the new format in the Western Indiana Conference. That the Eagles are a challenger is a surprise. Brown County hasn't had a winning season since 2013, but the Eagles have averaged 26 points per game and have beaten 3A Pike Central and 4A Jennings County. However, the Eagles were humbled 49-8 last week against rival Indian Creek.
All-time series — West Vigo leads 15-2 in a series that began in 1999. West Vigo won 60-20 in 2018. Brown County last won in 2013.
Fun fact — With realignment in the WIC, the Vikings and Eagles haven't played annually since 2014. The only game since then was a West Vigo win in a WIC crossover game in 2018.
• Linton (3-1) at Boonville (2-2), 7:30 p.m. — Linton makes its second trek down deep into southwest Indiana. The Miners made a Week 1 trip to Southridge and lost 28-0. The Miners' defense will have to be at their best as the Pioneers can move the ball. Boonville running back Devin Mockobee rushed for 419 yards and five touchdowns last week in a 43-35 loss at Gibson Southern last Friday. Linton takes the by-committee approach with Hunter Gennicks (58.7), Drew Smith (53.7) and Trey Goodman (34.3) leading the Miners' ground attack.
All-time series — Linton leads 4-1 in a series that began in 1906. Game results were not available at press time for the 1906 or 1940 meetings. Linton won 27-16 in 2019. Boonville last won in 1943.
Fun fact — Both Linton and Boonville lost 28-0 against Southridge this season.
