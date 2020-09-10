WEEK 4 HS FB PREVIEW: West Vigo-Northview game is not to be overlooked

The annual Terre Haute North-Terre Haute South football game is a big deal, but the attention it receives can take oxygen away from some other matchups the same week that are also intriguing.
Look no further than the west side of Vigo County to find one of those intriguing matchups.
Northview and West Vigo have been playing annually since 1988, a series interrupted just once since Northview opened in 1984. Before that? Brazil and West Vigo joined battle every year from 1962 to 1983.
It's rare that West Vigo has entered the contest undefeated, but that's exactly where the 3-0 Vikings stand as they host the 2-1 Knights at 7 p.m. tonight.
How rare is it for the Vikings to be unbeaten in this matchup? Well, it happened last year, but before that it only occurred in 2002, 2003 and 2015. (Caveat: the West Vigo-Northview game used to be later in the season.)
The Vikings have reached their 3-0 record with some guile, a lot of offensive contributors and key defensive moments.
West Vigo alternates quarterbacks Nick Lindsey and Kaleb Marrs by the quarter and they've been efficient, combining to complete 60.3% of their passes against just four interceptions. Receiver Zander Wilbur (14 catches, 176 yards) has been the main target, but Cayden Cinotto has been reliable too. The Vikings also have running backs-by-committee with Jacob Sholar (147 rushing yards) leading the way.
It's not spectacular, but it's been enough as the Vikings' defense has been stout. In a 35-14 win at Crawfordsville in Week 2, Peyton Clerk's interception late in the first half turned the tide of the game just when it appeared the Athenians might take control with a two-touchdown lead.
In a 7-6 defensive battle against Greencastle last week, the Vikings' defense bent (14 Greencastle first downs), but didn't break, only allowing one touchdown while forcing four turnovers.
Northview is one Week 1 overtime loss to Terre Haute North away from being unbeaten itself and the Knights easily distanced Greencastle and Sullivan in the games since.
The Knights are more experienced. Quarterback Keegan Garrison has completed 56.4% of his passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Korbin Allen is averaging 6.9 yards per carry with 331 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Both played important roles in Northview's 27-6 win over West Vigo in 2019.
Defensively, defensive end Ilias Gordon has four sacks and Northview has 12 in three games. Allen has a pair of interceptions.
For the Vikings, the game represents a chance to end a seven-game losing streak to the Knights, who lead the all-time series 21-14. West Vigo last won in 2012.
This is also, technically, a nonconference game, even though both schools are members of the Western Indiana Conference. This season, the WIC split into Gold (large school) and Green (small school) Divisions.
Northview, the largest WIC school, is in the Gold Division. West Vigo is in the Green Division despite being smaller in enrollment than Gold Division school Sullivan.
Here's a look at the other Week 4 games this week:
• Canceled due to COVID-19: None at press time.
• TH North (2-1, 0-1) at TH South (0-3, 0-1), 7 p.m. — Andy Amey covered the Victory Bell game in his preview, but it should be said that South has been able to move the ball — the Braves had 359 yards of total offense against Bloomington North last week — South has just struggled to stop anyone. The Patriots have had the opposite problem, though quarterback Jace Russell's individual brilliance (six touchdown runs) has certainly smoothed over some things in that department. Should be an interesting game at South.
All-time series — TH South leads 31-30 in a series that began in 1971. TH South won 31-14 in 2019. TH North last won in 2017.
Fun fact — This year's game was supposed to return to Memorial Stadium, but the COVID-19 pandemic and Indiana State's closure of its athletic facilities led to the game being played on-campus.
• North Putnam (0-3) at Sullivan (1-2), 7 p.m. — Week 2 and 3 were tough for the Golden Arrows — an overtime loss to Linton and then a 27-2 defeat at Northview. This might be the week to get off the mat. The Cougars have been solid since joining the WIC in 2015, but an 0-3 start, including a 56-27 loss to South Putnam last week, suggests a rebuilding campaign. Receiver Grant Bell continues to be impressive for Sullivan at 94 receiving yards per game.
All-time series — Sullivan leads 4-1 in a series that began in 2015. North Putnam won 42-41 in overtime in 2019. Sullivan last won in 2018.
Fun fact — Sullivan hasn't started 0-2 at home since 2010.
• Riverton Parke (0-2, 0-2) at Seeger (1-1, 0-0), 7 p.m. — The Panthers have played the tougher schedule as opponents Attica and South Vermillion are a combined 4-1. Seeger, however, split a pair of games against 3A (Twin Lakes) and 4A (Jay County) competition. Running back Khal Stephen is the Patriots' most productive offensive player.
All-time series — Seeger leads 31-1 in a series that began in 1989. Seeger won 50-0 in 2019. Riverton Parke's lone win came in 2017.
Fun fact — The Panthers' series with the Patriots has been rough. Even in the one year Riverton Parke got the measure of Seeger — 2017 — the Patriots avenged their loss in-season by winning a sectional rematch.
• North Vermillion (0-3) at Linton (2-1), 7 p.m. — This has been one of the most eagerly-anticipated nonconference games of the annual schedule in recent years, but the Falcons are down this season, and will be up against it versus a Miners team that is averaged 194 rushing yards per contest. North Vermillion has given up 43 points per game.
All-time series — Linton leads 8-5 in a series that began in 1975. Linton won 38-20 in 2019. North Vermillion last won in 2014.
Fun fact — The current series is not the first between the two schools. The Falcons and Miners played annually from 1975-80. The Falcons won four of the six games in that period.
• Parke Heritage (2-0) at Carroll (Flora) (2-1), 7:30 p.m. — The Wolves' ride though a COVID-19-marred season continues to twist and turn. Original opponent Attica fell by the wayside, so PH hastily picked up a game at Carroll, northeast of Lafayette, who lost their game against South Newton. The Wolves already had their Week 1 game against Seeger wiped out. This could be a high-scoring affair. Carroll is averaging 34.7 points and running back Jaden Harness is averaging 116.3 rushing yards per game. The Wolves are averaging 54 points and quarterback Christian Johnson is averaging 349 passing yards and has nine TD passes.
All-time series — First meeting.
Fun fact — This is the first game for Carroll against a Wabash River Conference foe since it played Seeger in a 2016 sectional game. Parke Heritage has never played a school from Carroll's Hoosier Heartland Conference, but antecedent Rockville did in 2007 when it lost 34-28 to Sheridan in the Class A state championship game.
Saturday
• South Vermillion (3-0) at North Central (0-1), Noon — The Thunderbirds' delayed start to the season was made tougher when it had to face a stout Parke Heritage team and North Central fell 54-20. South Vermillion is riding high at 50.3 points per game in wins over Covington, North Vermillion and Riverton Parke. The beneficiary of SV quarterback Anthony Garzolini's 223 passing yards per game has been receiver Joey Shew (9 catches, 369 receiving yards, 6 TD catches).
All-time series — Tied 1-1. South Vermillion last won in 2008. North Central last won in 2007.
Fun fact — North Central only has six games on its current schedule. Its first two games were canceled and it has another open date on Oct. 9.
