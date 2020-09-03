For the first time, all of our Indiana high schools will take the field this week for high school football — at least they are as of press time.
North Central and Riverton Parke did not play last weekend, but both are good to go on Friday (North Central) and Saturday (Riverton Parke).
However, the effects of COVID-19 are still being felt, even by teams that haven't sat out any games.
For one? Almost every team has had to deal with the reality of non-COVID-19 quarantines. Meaning, the player himself does not have COVID-19, but has to sit out anyway as they are in quarantine for being exposed to someone who does have it. Some of the "injuries" coaches have spoken about in the first two weeks have been tied to these situations.
And for the schools that have had to sit out games? It's tough to just re-wind the clock. If you've been forced to sit out — as North Central and Riverton Parke had to do — you've missed a week of conditioning in addition to the repetition of practice. It makes a difference.
You also get odd scheduling quirks. Several teams have had to play with one less day of rest as Saturday games have become more frequent. Terre Haute North is in that boat this week.
No team has that dynamic quite like Riverton Parke. The Panthers could not play last weekend, but they did play a rare Monday night game at Attica, a 20-12 loss for Riverton Parke.
While the Panthers were pleased to squeeze a game in, the price will paid in prep time as they had no time off to rest up for a stout South Vermillion team on Saturday. Then after that, the Panthers get one less day of rest as it gets back on a normal Friday schedule at Seeger next week.
"It’s going to be tough on a short week. Especially playing South Vermillion. They’re a tough team. We’ll have our work cut out for us,” Riverton Parke coach Brad Sanders said.
• Canceled due to COVID-19: None at press time.
• Greencastle (1-1) at West Vigo (2-0), 7 p.m. — The Vikings were scuffling a bit in their first road game last week at Crawfordsville, until a late first-half Peyton Clerk interception breathed life into West Vigo and they rolled from there to a 35-14 win. The Tiger Cubs also beat Crawfordsville and boast the Carrington's — quarterback Logan and all-around athlete Chase — as their primary threats.
All-time series — Greencastle leads 15-14 in a series that began in 1962. West Vigo won 25-21 in 2019. Greencastle last won in 2018.
Fun fact — The teams played annually in the original Western Indiana Conference from 1962-78. West Vigo edged Greencastle 9-8 in the series in those seasons.
• Sullivan (1-1) at Northview (1-1), 7 p.m. — Both teams are an overtime loss away from being unbeaten — Northview lost to Terre Haute North in OT in Week 1, Sullivan to Linton in Week 2. Northview is getting the production it expected out of quarterback Keegan Garrison (163.5 passing yards per game) and running back Korbin Allen (122 rushing yards per game) — both scored TDs in the Sullivan game last season. Sullivan's Grant Bell has starred on both sides of the ball. He leads the balanced Arrows in total offense (98.5) and is tied with William Newby in tackles for loss at 5 per game.
All-time series — Northview leads 23-12 in a series that began in 1984. Northview won 28-7 in 2019. Sullivan last won in 2017.
Fun fact — The winner of this game often goes on a run afterwards. Northview's 2019 win over Sullivan began a six-game win streak. Sullivan's 2017 began an eight-game streak.
• Parke Heritage (1-0) at North Central (0-0), 7 p.m. — Excitement was high in Parke County about quarterback Christian Johnson and he gave no reason to tamp that buzz last week when he passed for 378 yards and three TD passes in a 48-14 win over Covington. Seven different Wolves caught passes from Johnson. As for North Central, it thought it would open last week, but a positive COVID-19 case at opponent North Daviess at the last minute delayed the start of the Thunderbirds' season even further.
All-time series — Tied 1-1 in a series that began in 2018. Parke Heritage won 50-6 in 2019.
Fun fact — The consolidation of Rockville and Turkey Run wiped out the legacy of those series with North Central, but they both had a history of playing North Central, especially the Rox. The T-Birds beat Rockville 19-12 in North Central's first full season in 1968. Turkey Run played North Central as far back as 1976.
• TH North (1-1) at Bloomington South (1-1), 7:30 p.m. — North was hot and cold in a 28-13 win at Indianapolis Tech last Friday. The Patriots scored 14 in the first quarter, but needed two late touchdowns to fend off the Titans late. North quarterback Jace Russell followed up his game-winning, overtime TD run against Northview in Week 1 with all four touchdowns against Tech last week. The Panthers are somewhat young, have a new coach (Gabe Johnson), and are led by quarterback DJ Bull.
All-time series — Bloomington South leads 18-7 in a series that began in 1977. Bloomington South won 35-14 in 2019. Terre Haute North last won in 2013.
Fun fact — The 51-47 roller-coaster win at Bloomington South in 2013 is the only time the Patriots have beaten the Panthers since North joined Conference Indiana prior to the 2013 season.
• TH South (0-2) at Bloomington North (1-1), 7:30 p.m. — South had myriad special teams issues in a 50-0 loss to Noblesville last Friday. Two botched snaps on punts and another blocked punt helped the Millers lead 43-0 at halftime. South also gave up 431 yards on the ground in the Braves' worst loss since 2016. The Cougars walloped future South foe Bedford North Lawrence 48-0 last Friday and are led by quarterback Reece Lozano (183 passing yards per game) and running back Cody Mikulich (90 rushing yards per game).
All-time series — Terre Haute South leads 18-7 in a series that began in 1977. Terre Haute South won 19-16 in overtime in 2019. Bloomington North last won in 2017.
Fun fact — The last two meetings have gone to overtime, the first time South had back-to-back OTs against an opponent since 2010-11 against Terre Haute North.
• Monrovia (1-1) at Linton (1-1), 7:30 p.m. — Linton got off the mat after a Week 1 loss at Southridge with an uplifting 22-16 overtime win over Sullivan. Sophomore quarterback Hunter Gennicks scored the winner in OT, but the Miners still seek consistency in their pass game, having only completed 34% so far. Monrovia, 20-8 winners over Edgewood last week, grinds it on the ground, averaging 214.5 rushing yards per game so far. Todd Camic, Brayton Belcher and Gaven Followell are all over 50 rushing yards per game.
All-time series — Monrovia leads 6-5 in a series that began in 1989. Linton won 35-0 in 2019. Monrovia last won in 2018.
Fun fact — Monrovia was winless in 2019, but has had 10 winning seasons in the century, including double-digit win totals in 2000, 2009 and 2014-15.
Saturday
• Riverton Parke (0-1) at South Vermillion (2-0), 11 a.m. — South Vermillion's 2-0 start, its first since 2009, has the Wildcats ranked No. 7 in the Class 2A poll. South Vermillion quarterback Anthony Garzolini has thrown for an average of 242 yards in wins over Covington and North Vermillion and has eight TD passes. The Panthers had their chances in a 20-12 Monday loss at Attica. Running back Derron Hazzard rushed for 186 yards in the loss.
All-time series — South Vermillion leads 7-3 in a series that began in 1993. South Vermillion won 35-8 in 2019. Riverton Parke last won in 1996.
Fun fact — All three of the Panthers wins in the series came from 1993-96.
