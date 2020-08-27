WEEK 2 PREVIEW: Linton-Sullivan series has been streaky since 1926

The oldest football rivalry on the Indiana side of the Tribune-Star's circulation area resumes Friday as Linton visits Sullivan for a 7 p.m. clash.
The Golden Arrows and Miners began playing in 1926. I checked some old yearbooks I have access to in the quest to find other meetings before that, and while I did get my mind blown by Linton's 156-0 win over Midland in 1924, I did not find any other games documented. (Doesn't mean they didn't happen. Tomes back then were notorious for leaving game scores out.)
The series has been very streaky over the years, a trait that continues to the present. Sullivan leads the series 51-41-1, the tie came in 1942, but Linton has done some serious catch-up after early Sullivan dominance.
Linton won five in a row from 1929-33, but after that? The Arrows controlled the next 50 years of the series. Sullivan had an eight-game win streak from 1934-41, a seven-gamer from 1952-58 and four different four-game streaks from 1967-85.
The Miners began to turn the tide and even the score in the late 1980s, though Sullivan still had a 20-game lead in the series as late as 1996.
In the 21st Century, however, the Miners have taken control. Since 1997, Linton has gone 18-5. The Miners have had two four-game win streaks and a trio of three-game win streaks. Sullivan has not won back-to-back games in the series since 1994.
A Sullivan win Friday would be the first time the two programs have traded split wins over a four-year period since 1994-97. A Linton win would continue recent Miners' dominance. It will be interesting to see where history takes us on Friday
• Canceled due to COVID-19: Riverton Parke's home game against Fountain Central.
• West Vigo (1-0) at Crawfordsville (0-1), 7 p.m. — The Vikings got off on a flyer with a 46-0 win over Purdue Poly. Though it was a win against football first-timers, probably the most encouraging thing for the Vikings was the offensive balance. The Vikings rushed for 123 yards and passed for 119. West Vigo coach Jeff Cobb reported the team is healthy and the receiver Deshaun Lowe will return this week. Crawfordsville's program has been down for a long time. The Athenians have had 10 zero-to-two win seasons since 2009 and lost 55-14 last week at Greencastle.
All-time series — West Vigo leads 14-5 in a series that began in 1985. West Vigo won 45-18 in 2019. Crawfordsville last won in 2004.
Fun fact — A West Vigo victory would make them 2-0 for the second consecutive season. The last time that happened was 2016.
• Northview (0-1) at Greencastle (1-0), 7 p.m. — Northview suffered a heartbreaking overtime home loss to Terre Haute North in Week 1, but there's still plenty of reason for optimism. Quarterback Keegan Garrison threw for 247 yards last week and coach Mark Raetz said linebacker Parker Jordan will be back after missing last week's contest. The Tigers Cubs romped past Crawfordsville last week, but this is a far sterner test.
All-time series — Greencastle leads 9-8 in a series that began in 1984. Northview won 49-26 in 2019. Greencastle last won in 2016.
Fun fact — While Greencastle and Northview's history only go back to 1984, the Tiger Cubs were conference foes with Brazil from 1954-76 in the original Western Indiana Conference.
• Linton (0-1) at Sullivan (1-0), 7 p.m. — Is Sullivan as good as its 48-19 win over North Knox? Might Linton struggle as their 28-0 loss at Southridge could suggest? The truth is likely somewhere in-between, especially given how good Southridge typically is. Grant Bell had 117 receiving yards last week as the Arrows' pass game is still stout. Linton only had 88 yards of total offense against Southridge and will obviously hope to see that number rise.
All-time series — Sullivan leads 51-41-1 in a series that began in 1926. Linton won 35-12 in 2019. Sullivan last won in 2018.
Fun fact — The Sullivan-Linton has been continuous since 1926, but both schools have played against a still-open school before that. Linton played Washington twice in 1903, splitting the series. Sullivan beat Vincennes Lincoln 28-0 in 1909. Neither series has been continuous since.
• Covington (0-1) at Parke Heritage (0-0), 7 p.m. — Though Parke Heritage itself hasn't been affected by COVID-19, the Wolves went through the ringer anyway last week. It's originally scheduled game at Seeger was canceled. Parke Heritage briefly arranged a game at Franklin County on short notice, but it was also canceled. Covington had little stopping power in a loss to South Vermillion last Friday.
All-time series — Parke Heritage leads 3-0 in a series that began in 2017.
Fun fact — Though the Wolves have won the last three games, including a sectional game in 2018, Covington won the last games against both Rockville and Turkey Run in 2017, the two schools that formed Parke Heritage.
• South Vermillion (1-0) at North Vermillion (0-1) — South Vermillion quarterback Anthony Garzolini lived up to the attention he's been getting in a 48-6 victory over Covington last week. he completed 9 of 11 passes for 198 yards, 106 of those yards gained by receiver Joey Shew. North Vermillion fell in its opening game, a 28-6 loss to Owen Valley, for the first time since 2004, and will try to keep a nine-game win streak in the series alive.
All-time series — North Vermillion leads 22-15 in a series that began in 1981. North Vermillion won 42-28 in 2019. South Vermillion last won in 2009.
Fun fact — Not only have the Falcons dominated this series in recent years, they've also put up incredible numbers. Since 2011, the Falcons have scored at least 30 points in each game. The scoring average in that period for North Vermillion is 50.1 points.
• Noblesville (0-1) at TH South (0-1), 7:30 p.m. — South was pretty banged up at a bad time against a quality Lafayette Harrison team last week, a big factor in a 42-13 loss, but coach Tim Herrin said all Braves but safety Brayden Johnson should be back against Noblesville. The Braves aren't likely to get tested anywhere near as much by a Millers program that has struggled for several years. Noblesville hasn't had a winning season since 2001 and hasn't been at .500 since 2014. Noblesville prefers to run the ball and were led by Hunter Montarsi's 58 yards in a 42-17 loss to Mount Vernon. South got its most consistent running from Josh Cottee and Jacob Rutledge.
All-time series — Noblesville leads 1-0 in a series that began in 1981. The Millers won that game 21-14.
Fun fact — South has won its last two home openers. The Braves haven't won three home openers in a row since 1997-99.
Saturday
• TH North (1-0) at Indianapolis Tech (0-0), 7 p.m. — The Patriots were opportunistic in their overtime win over Northview last week, forcing three turnovers. North quarterback Jace Russell was efficient and scored the winning touchdown. The Patriots seek their second consecutive 2-0 start against a Tech team that was supposed to open against Indianapolis Washington, but the game wasn't played.
All-time series — First meeting.
Fun fact — Of the schools that were once considered IPS schools in Indianapolis, North has only played three previous games. The Patriots played Indianapolis Northwest in 1995-96 and Broad Ripple in 1986. Both of those schools are now closed.
• North Central at North Daviess, 7 p.m. — North Central forges ahead, one week late, in the second season of the Brad Hudson era. North Daviess appears to be stout after a 44-0 win over Tecumseh.
All-time series — North Daviess leads 25-17 in a series that began in 1974. North Daviess won 28-0 in 2019. North Central last won in 2018.
Fun fact — North Daviess has been North Central's second game of the season since 1997, the year Indiana added a game to the regular season. Prior to that, North Central and North Daviess opened their seasons against each other from 1985-96.
