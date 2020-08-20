WEEK 1 HS FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Season like no other kicks off on Friday

What will the 2020 high school football season look like before it's over? No one really knows. It could be over before it starts. It could be a slow-developing mess that somehow manages to stagger over the finish line. It could also keep a lot of communities engaged in a live sports vacuum.
It is likely to be all of those things and more as we'll begin to find out tonight with the season's first games.
If you see a game at all — many schools are limiting capacity, or saying they are — there will likely be some notable differences.
Stoppages will be longer both to accommodate athletes who haven't had the usual practice and off-season workout time and to deal with the new COVID-19 normal. The days where an entire defensive line could take a squirt or two off of one water bottle are history.
You will likely see teams spread out across the sideline. And when I say "teams", I mean varsity players who have a chance to play. The days where every junior varsity and freshman player dressed for home games is likely over for the time being.
You will see designated places on the field for players to put their masks. You will see players wearing masks, or bandana-like gators, while the game is played. Players have to secure them so they can't fall off, easier said than done.
You will likely see most schools diligently following the rules on masking and distancing, but there will also likely be stragglers or those who remain ignorant about the risks of community COVID spread if they're not careful.
As the season goes along, we'll have to get used to constant bobbing-and-weaving. Three area teams — Riverton Parke, Parke Heritage and North Central — are not playing on Friday due to positive COVID cases either among players or coaches.
High school football schedules are usually done a few years in advance like they are at the college level, but we'll see last-minute additions and subtractions — West Vigo has already gone down this road as it unexpectedly hosts Purdue Polytechnic on Friday instead of North Central.
What we're also likely to see is some intense games. Many of the kids in all fall sports participate in spring sports and they know they pain of having the sport they love to play taken away from them. In other words, these kids know what they'll be missing if they're not diligent about avoid COVID spread.
Here's how the Week 1 slate shapes up:
• Canceled due to COVID-19: North Central's intended opener at West Vigo, Riverton Parke's opener at Attica, Parke Heritage's opener at Seeger.
• TH North at Northview, 7 p.m. — Historically, the Patriots have dominated this series, but in the last two years, the Knights have been competitive, if not outright better. The Patriots squeaked by with a 7-0 win last season and were beaten on their last trip to Brazil in 2018 when the Knights won 35-26, their biggest margin of victory in the series. Both schools were young in 2019, both have returning starters at quarterback, and both are optimistic about their 2020 prospects.
All-time series — TH North leads 29-3 in a series that began in 1985. TH North won 7-0 in 2019. Northview last won in 2018.
Fun fact — Northview's predecessor school, Brazil, had a bit more success against the Patriots. From 1971-82, the Red Devils beat the Patriots three times. North still had the measure of the series with a 6-3 edge.
• Purdue Polytechnic at West Vigo, 7 p.m. — Purdue University is known as the cradle of quarterbacks. I don't know what Purdue Polytechnic is known for and neither do they in a football sense as this is the first football game ever for the Indianapolis-based charter school that is based in the Broad Ripple neighborhood. The Vikings will have a new quarterback, and possible QB-by-committee, but they also return an experienced line. New nickname alert — Purdue Poly are the Techies, not the Boilermakers.
All-time series — First meeting.
Fun fact — Purdue Poly is West Vigo's 10th different opening game opponent in school history. Others were Schulte (1962-71), Brazil (1972), Sullivan (1973-83), North Central (1984, 2015-19), North Knox (1985-97), Terre Haute North (1998-2000), Beech Grove (2001-08), Indianapolis Howe (2009) and Evansville Harrison (2010-14).
• Covington at South Vermillion, 7 p.m. — South Vermillion quarterback Anthony Garzolini — who already has an Indiana State offer — is the most promising Wildcat to come out of Clinton since Andy Walsh led the Wildcats to winning ways in the 2010s. Covington, which has finished 5-5 the last two season under Travis Brown, won't be a pushover as SV beat them by a combined eight points in the last two meetings.
All-time series — Covington leads 17-13 in a series that began in 1979. SV won 20-14 in 2019. Covington last won in 2016.
Fun fact — Covington has not won a Wabash River Conference football championship since 1991.
• Sullivan at North Knox, 7 p.m. — The Golden Arrows lost most of their starting skill position players on offense, but coach Blaine Powell is confident that an older, but non-varsity experienced group can step up and keep Sullivan above .500 for the fifth-straight season. North Knox comes off of an 8-4 season a year ago.
All-time series — Sullivan leads 31-21 in a series that began in 1967. Sullivan won 15-12 in 2019. North Knox last won in 2010.
Fun fact — Sullivan has dominated this season in the 2010s, winning all but one game, but it wasn't always that way. North Knox won 11 of the first 15 meetings as it dominated the 1960s and 1970s.
• TH South at Lafayette Harrison, 7:30 p.m. — This matchup is not COVID-19-related. South revamped its schedule as it plays the Raiders for the first time in school history. South has recovered from the COVID-related stoppage it had in July and the Braves hope to build on what was a solid 5-5 season in 2019. Quarterback Caleb Stultz is back for the Braves and he has 2019 leading receiver James Mallory to target again. Harrison is a formidable foe. The Raiders were 9-3 and sectional champions in 2019. Harrison hasn't had a losing season since 2015.
All-time series — First meeting.
Fun fact — Terre Haute vs. Lafayette meetings have been rare on the gridrion. South played Lafayette Jeff in 1975-76 and Lafayette Central Catholic in 1980. North had a four-year series with Lafayette Jeff from 1979-82, losing all four contests. Pre-consolidation, Terre Haute Wiley played Jeff in 1955-56 and Schulte played LCC in 1958-59. The only wins registered were South's win over LCC in 1980 and Schulte swept LCC in the 1950s.
• Linton at Southridge, 7:30 p.m. — Linton is a dominant force at the Class A level in the area, but the Miners have scheduled up against southwest Indiana power Southridge and haven't had any luck against the Raiders. Linton has failed to beat them in the three regular season meetings and one playoff game that have taken place from 2017-19, though one loss was by a point and another by eight. Senior quarterback Drew Goodman will try to change the Miners' fate.
All-time series — Southridge leads 6-0 in a series that began in 1982. Southridge won 28-20 in 2019.
Fun fact — Three of the series meetings have taken place in the playoffs. Southridge won 40-0 in 1982, 26-14 in 1995 and 20-0 in 2017.
Saturday
• Parke Heritage at Franklin County, 5 p.m. — This game was only organized on Wednesday as Parke Heritage's original opponent — Seeger — had a COVID-19 outbreak. Parke Heritage was 10-2 in 2019, undefeated against everyone not named North Vermillion. The Johnsons — Noble and Christian — have the talent to ravage the WRC. Franklin County, a Class 3A school in Brookville near Cincinnati, was 5-5 in 2019. The Wildcats compete in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference.
All-time series — First meeting.
Fun fact — Franklin County hasn't played an opponent west of I-65 since it played Seymour in a 2015 sectional game.
