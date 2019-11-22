Horizontal sleet — not unprecedented at NCAA cross country championships — appears to be unlikely today, when the best distance runners in the nation converge at LaVern Gibson Championship Course for the 2019 races.
But although the weather forecast has moderated a little bit since earlier in the week, the afternoon sunshine will probably come too late to help the runners in the 6K women's race at 11:15 a.m. and isn't likely to arrive for the men's 10K run an hour later either.
So what.
"Terre Haute is notorious for awful weather," said Arkansas senior Taylor Werner — who has run the Gibson course six or seven times — at Friday's pre-meet press conference. "[Expected rain and chilly temperatures] will have an effect on how the race is run. But as long as we run hard, it will be fine."
"It's going to be muddy, especially in some areas," added Wisconsin senior Alicia Monson. "We can't take the sharp turns really hard.
"But that's cross country," Monson added. "That's what we came here to do."
"Long spikes and we'll be good to go," said Northern Arizona senior Geordie Beamish.
"Everybody runs in the same conditions," added Alabama senior Vincent Kiprop.
Team favorites today are the Arkansas women and the Northern Arizona men. The Lumberjacks are going for a fourth straight national championship — a streak that began the last time the nationals were in Terre Haute in 2016 — while the Razorbacks, who had a perfect regional score by placing their scoring runners first through fifth, are attempting to overcome failed expectations the last few seasons.
"Obviously I wasn't coaching very well," said Arkansas' Lance Harter on Friday when asked about that recent history. "It's exciting to have this team come together the way it has."
"Most of our lineup [five of the seven] is seniors, and we all have raced in national meets," said Werner. "We just have to go do what we love to do: race."
Asked if there was a different kind of pressure on his team, NAU's Beamish said, "There's definitely . . . pressure every race, but I think we thrive on that. [Unlike last year] we're a really young team, but [the younger runners are] super talented."
"We constantly speak about having a short memory," added coach Mike Smith of NAU. Feeling satisfied about the past, he added, is "a good way to get your butt kicked."
Individually, the athletes on the dais were all contenders: Monson, Werner and New Mexico's tiny Weini Kelati in the women's race and Beamish, Iowa State's Edwin Kurgat — who won the John McNichols Invitational here in September — and Alabama teammates Kiprop and Gilbert Kigen, who have finished one-two in every Alabama race this year.
Monson was asked if she, as a runner from a northern state, would have an advantage in today's conditions.
"I feel more confident in that I have been running in cold weather, and our regional was muddy," she said, "but I won't say 'Oh, I have the advantage.' "
"The weather can make a difference," admitted Kelati, who has split two meetings with Monson this season, "but for me, this weather is not bad. It doesn't hold me back."
"It was sleeting last week in northwest Arkansas," said Werner. "The weather won't play a role in how our competitive drive comes out."
"It hasn't rain much lately [in Arizona]," said Beamish when the question was posed to the men, "but we seem to have done fine."
As far as strategy is concerned?
"People always come faster [at the national finals] than they were," said Kurgat.
"You've just got to tell yourself you are the best," Kiprop concluded.
