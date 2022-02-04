High school sports action returns Saturday in a lot of places, although starting times continue to be adjusted.
Here are the current starting times:
• Wrestling regionals — Competition at Bloomington South will now begin at 1 p.m. At North Montgomery, the first matches are scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
• Swimming sectionals — At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, diving begins at 9 a.m., with swimming prelims at 1 p.m. The finals are at 6 p.m. Monday.
At Crawfordsville, diving begins at 9:30 a.m., swimming prelims at 12:30 p.m. and swim finals at 5:45 p.m. Monday.
• Girls basketball sectionals — At Brownsburg, semifinal games are at 6 p.m. Saturday with the championship game Tuesday.
At both Northview and Clay City, two games are scheduled at 3 p.m. Semifinal games are 6 p.m. Monday, with championship games on Tuesday.
At Washington, semifinal games have been pushed back to 6:30 p.m. Monday, with the championship game Tuesday.
At Attica, semifinal games are at 6 p.m. Saturday, with the championship game Tuesday.
At Southmont, semifinal games begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the championship game Tuesday.
• Boys basketball — West Vigo's game Saturday at Parke has been pushed back to the evening, with junior varsity play at 6 p.m. Road games for Terre Haute South at Plainfield and Terre Haute North at Martinsville remain unchanged, with a noon JV start for the Braves and a 1 p.m. JV start for the Patriots.
Linton's game with White River Valley has been postponed to Wednesday.
Other games, as far as the Tribune-Star has been informed, are unchanged.
