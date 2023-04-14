A forecast of rain and cool temperatures has forced the postponement of Sunday’s 20th running of the Sumar Classic, featuring the USAC Silver Crown National Championship, at the Terre Haute Action Track.
The Sumar Classic will now take place May 7. The event remains the first dirt of the 2023 season. The USAC Silver Crown season will now open April 23 on the pavement of Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg for the 70th anniversary edition of the Hoosier Hundred.
With the new May 7 date for the Sumar Classic, it now creates an interesting racing weekend for USAC’s national divisions. The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship will compete for two straight nights at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway on May 5-6 for #LetsRaceTwo. USAC Silver Crown’s 100-lapper at Terre Haute will close out the weekend May 7.
The 20th running of the Sumar Classic at Terre Haute features the USAC Silver Crown National Championship along with the UMP Modifieds.
Pits will open at 1 p.m. and grandstands at 3. General-admission tickets are $30 and free for children age 10 and under. Infield tickets are $20.
