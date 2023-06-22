Wayne Newton Post 346 recorded three early runs en route to a 9-8 win over Evansville Pate Post 265 in American Legion baseball played Wednesday at a neutral site.
The 346 Legion (5-5) added three more runs in the fourth frame and finished the night with a dozen knocks.
Wayne Newton’s Riley Huckaby pummeled three hits, including the game-winner, in four at-bats with a run and two runs batted in, while Tucker Helton, Cam Judson and Ben Kearns also had multiple-hit games. One of Judson’s hits was a triple.
In addition, Byrson Carpenter homered and Isaak Osborne joined Huckaby with two RBIs.
On the bump, Gunnar Langer recorded the victory through four innings with two earned runs and four hits allowed.
