Deep postseason runs from Shakamak and West Vigo high school teams resulted in a Wayne Newton Post 346 American Legion baseball squad that played without a full deck early on.
Post 346 started the year 2-5 and sits at 12-9 following a 13-1 blowout loss Wednesday at Terre Haute North against Danville, a five-inning game, as the first part of a doubleheader.
Wayne Newton struggled to get to hits and bunts in the infield as the thick grass brought contact to an immediate halt and delayed pitchers and infielders from getting to the ball.
With the ball sitting in the grass, the ball wasn’t fully visible, which was another indicator of how dense the surface was.
Danville Post 210 notched eight runs in the first three innings while Wayne Newton only mounted a hit the entire way.
The late game was delayed and not finished at the Tribune-Star's news deadline, with Wayne Newton trailing Princeton Post 25 9-0 after two frames.
“This past weekend we had everyone together, we finished runner-up in the Leo Brunner Invitational tourney [in Moline},” Post 346 manager David Will said.
This materialized with the pitching rotation humming and players slotting into their natural positions with a full roster available.
On the bump, an array of arms propelled Wayne Newton in the Quad Cities, the team went 4-1 as Jaxon Cox had seven strikeouts, Ty Stultz had six, Cam Judson had six, Tyler Will had five and Gunnar Langer had four.
Over the weekend, Ben Kearns, who is bound for junior college ball at Spartanburg, popped off in the box for three multi-hit outings, Tyler Will had two such games, catcher Ross Olsen, Linden Jenkins, Logan Nicoson and Riley Huckaby contributed multi-hit games.
Huckaby dislocated his shoulder in the title run and is likely out for the rest of the summer.
Olsen, who his coach lauded for his toughness and leadership, is slated to play Division III baseball next year and Cam Judson will play at Rose-Hulman.
David said Bryson Carpenter is a great athlete and the incoming outfielder headed to Indiana State is quick out of the box.
Second-year manager Will said it was their first weekend together with the regional tournament approaching July 14 in Crawfordsville. The top two teams of that tourney will advance to the state finals in Kokomo.
