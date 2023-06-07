The Indiana State University Alumni Association and ISU Athletics has planned watch parties in Rick's Garage restaurant at Idle Creek Golf Course for the Sycamore baseball team's super regional games vs. TCU. Games are 5 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday.
Watch party set for ISU baseball
- Tribune-Star staff report
-
-
Terre Haute Living
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- ISU books passage to super regional with plethora of free bases
- Updated: Terre Haute police officer arrested on operating while intoxicated charges
- Déjà vu: Colossal eighth frame puts ISU one win from super regional
- Vigo County food inspections: May 22-26, 2023
- Discussion on new superintendent brief at Vigo School Board meeting
- Gratitude, love, support the spirit of the day a West Vigo
- ISU to play road games at TCU in super regional; starts at 5 p.m. Friday
- At North Vigo, a tale of determination proven
- Curtis explains ISU's decision to withdraw super regional bid
- ’It was time’: Magill answers bell with two-run single in eighth inning
Images
Videos
Get Breaking News
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: Dorsett Automotive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.