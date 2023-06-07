The Indiana State University Alumni Association and ISU Athletics has planned watch parties in Rick’s Garage restaurant at Idle Creek Golf Course for the Sycamore baseball team’s super regional games at TCU. Games are at 5 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday.
The super regional is the NCAA equivalent of the Sweet Sixteen in basketball, only this will use a double-elimination format.
ESPU will televise at least the first two games.
