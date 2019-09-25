Wampler, Lucas stepping down from Rex coaching staff

The Terre Haute Rex baseball administration announced Wednesday that manager Tyler Wampler and hitting coach Jeremy Lucas are not resigning their contracts for the 2020 summer season.
“It’s difficult for me personally as I have watched them both over the years developing themselves as professional players and as coaches," Rex owner and general manager Bruce Rosselli said. "Both Tyler and Jeremy have been winners for us in developing young players these past seasons and in winning a [Prospect League] championship [in 2018], but I strongly support their decisions to move on."
“After much contemplation, I will be stepping down as head coach of the Terre Haute Rex," Wampler explained. "I would like to thank the Rex community, my wife, family and friends for all of their support over the last four years. I have cherished all the memories and relationships made during my time as head coach. I especially want to thank Bruce Rosselli and the other Rex owners for allowing me the opportunity, as a 24-year-old first-time head coach, to take on this position and lead the Rex to four winning seasons and a Prospect League championship. I am forever proud to be a part of the Rex family."
Jeremy Lucas, added, “I have decided to step down from my coaching position with the Terre Haute Rex. Now that I have finished my degree, it is time to put my efforts into establishing my professional career. My time with the Rex has been amazing, from the relationships created with fans and players, to winning a championship with Coach Wampler and Coach Lawson in my first year, I made memories that I will never forget. The Rex is a high-class organization that runs because of great people and a great city. I appreciate the opportunity given to me by Bruce Rosselli and the other Rex owners, and I will continue to work to promote and develop quality baseball in Terre Haute. I hope to one day be in a position again to do that with the Rex.
A broad search will start immediately for replacing the REX coaching staff. For questions reply to: frontoffice@rexbaseball.com
