Wake up for 11 a.m. tipoff with ISU women

For you late risers who follow the Indiana State women’s basketball team, set the alarm on your smartphone to go off earlier than usual Monday.
The Sycamores will open their season at 11 a.m. — yes, that’s correct — against Saint Louis inside Hulman Center.
ISU played an exhibition game against Lincoln, Mo., last week and won 75-66. The Sycamores’ leading scorers were senior guard Caitlin Anderson and newcomer Chelsea Cain with 14 points apiece, newcomer Bella Finnegan with 11 and senior guard Anna McKendree with 10.
Cain, a 6-foot senior transfer from Nicholls State, led Indiana State in rebounds with eight. McKendree and senior guard Del’Janae Williams each dished out four assists.
ISU women’s coach Chad Killinger had 13 players available to use against Lincoln, a luxury he did not have too often — if ever — last season. But the return of Adrian Folks, Sommer Pitzer and Hattie Westerfeld from injuries should help the Sycamores considerably with their depth situation.
In Killinger’s first season with the Sycamores a year ago, they finished with records of 11-20 overall and 5-13 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Folks, now a 6-0 junior forward, was averaging a team-high 14.6 points per outing through five games before she tore an ACL and MCL. Having only recently returned to practice, she posted eight points and six boards in 15 minutes of action against Lincoln last week.
Among players who made it through the entire 2021-22 season, the 5-8 Williams led the way with averages of 12.8 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals.
“I think the balance that we have will be really important,” Killinger told the Tribune-Star. “I think [the returnees and newcomers] have done a great job of jelling.”
Players likely to see action at point guard are Williams, who also will play some at shooting guard; Anderson; Pitzer; and 5-9 senior guard Ella Sawyer. A native of Australia, Sawyer played the previous three seasons for Austin Peay.
In addition to Williams, other potential wing players are McKendree; graduate student Natalia Lalic, who hit 42 3-pointers for the Sycamores last season; and 5-10 senior Alona Blackwell, who played the previous three seasons for Oakland.
Killinger named potential forwards as Folks, Cain and 6-0 junior Mya Glanton, who averaged 7.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for ISU last season.
“That might be our most talented spot,” the Sycamores’ coach said.
Manning the post most likely will be Glanton, 6-3 freshman Lily Niebuhr, the 6-3 Westerfeld and 6-3 grad student Florence Tshimanga.
“All of the returners, I feel like they’ve grown in different ways, some of them offensively and some of them defensively,” Killinger assessed.
Regarding Monday’s’ opponent, Saint Louis is coming off a season that ended with records of 9-18 overall and 5-9 in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
According to the Saint Louis website, the Billikens have seven returnees — including reigning Atlantic 10 Conference Defensive Player of the Year Brooke Flowers — and nine newcomers this season.
Flowers is a 6-5 senior forward/center who averaged 11.5 rebounds, 11.0 points and 3.5 blocks per contest last season.
Saint Louis is guided by its first-year head coach Rebecca Tillett, who coached the previous four seasons at Longwood University.
Indiana State and Saint Louis faced each other in St. Louis a year ago, with the Billikens coming out on top 65-58. Folks tallied 24 points to pace the Sycamores.
Counting Saint Louis, ISU will have nine home games before Jan. 1. The Sycamores’ first MVC matchup will be Dec. 29 against Missouri State in Hulman Center.
ISU was picked to finish eighth in the 12-team conference, according to the annual preseason poll of the league’s coaches, sports information directors and media. New MVC member Belmont was selected as the favorIte to win the title, with Illinois State and Drake tabbed for second and third respectively.
“Any night, anyone can beat anyone,” Killinger said of the MVC.
