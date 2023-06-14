The Rex pulled out a 7-6 win with a walk-off knock by Jeremy Piatkiewicz in the ninth inning.
Byrce Miller and Joe Hamilton walked to start off the bottom of the ninth, and both stole bases to advance to second and third with no outs.
Piatkiewicz, from East Stroudsburg (Pa.), smashed a single past the drawn-in infield to improve the Rex to 6-5.
The Scornbelters plated one run in the top of the first inning, before the Rex got going in the bottom of the inning.
The Terre Haute Rex knew they had a tough task at hand on Wednesday, hosting the Normal Cornbelters — second most wins in Prospect League.
After two innings, the Rex snatched 4-1 lead against their Illinois rival.
Payton Howard of Campbell University tied the game with a long homer to right field, and the Rex took a 3-1 lead as Slater Schield singled and later scored on an error.
Caleb Hohman had an RBI single to score Samuel Pesa.
The Rex added a run in the second as Howard doubled, advanced to third on a Schield single and stole home as part of a double steal.
Normal tied the game in the top of the third, scoring runs on an error, a wild pitch and a double play.
The Scornbelters took their first lead at 5-4 in the top of the fifth inning on a solo homer by Clay Conn.
Scoring took a break for a little while, with Normal adding an insurance run in the seventh as Conn walked, went to third on a Case Sanderson single, and scored on a Ben Higgins’ sacrifice fly.
The Rex leveled the game again in the bottom of the seventh, as Jayden Lepper was hit by a pitch, stole second, went to third on a Hohman single and scored on a Bryce Miller single.
Hohman scored on a Joe Hamilton single to tie the game and set the stage for Piatkiewicz’s heroics.
Rex reliever Dominic Gill pitched the final three innings to pick up the win, allowing one single in each of the final two innings.
Normal fell to 9-4.
The Rex are on the road for their next four games, and return to Bob Warn Field on Wednesday to meet Chillicothe.
Normal 103 010 100 — 6 9 1
Terre Haute 310 000 201 — 7 13 4
WP — Gill. LP — Williams.
