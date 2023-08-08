It wasn’t more than a generation ago that the Wabash Valley wasn’t known for its high school volleyball, at least not good high school volleyball.
Those days are gone.
Northview has reached the state championship match twice in the last nine years and Linton got there a year ago. The Knights, who were planning to be there themselves last fall — and who beat the Miners 3-0 in a regular-season match — want to get back to Ball State’s Worthen Arena soon, and the Miners wouldn’t mind a repeat.
But there’s more. Northview will have to overcome both Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South — and Linton again — to be considered the best team in the Valley. Sullivan would like to make things uncomfortable for the Knights in the Western Indiana Conference, and the Golden Arrows always look forward to facing the Miners too.
Closest to home, here’s what the Knights and the Vigo County teams have to offer this fall.
• Northview — The Knights’ lofty goals are prompted by four legitimate stars to lead the way.
Juniors Keira Lucas and Bradee McDonald have been team leaders since they stepped on a varsity court and this year should be no different. Coach Scott McDonald considers Lucas to be the best outside hitter around and McDonald — his daughter — to be the best defensive player.
Audrey Lee is a four-year starter who is willing and able to do whatever she’s asked to do, and sophomore Karsyn Buck appears capable of handling any role too.
“We feel pretty good about our work this summer,” coach McDonald said recently.
“We have really improved in all phases [from a 29-8 team that won the WIC and a Class 3A sectional before falling to Western Boone in regional play], especially hitting, blocking and serve receive.
“This group has been together now three years and the chemistry shows in practice.”
• Terre Haute North — Coach Shelby Reed missed last season, giving birth to a future volleyball star, but she’s excited to see a veteran group back from a 19-15 team.
Patriot stars are a trio of seniors: Julia Ross, who can be in the same conversation with Lucas, and Sadie Egan and Carly Mason, who share setting duties and do all the other things very well too.
Senior Desiree Glaze and junior Ava Ellis are also returning regulars — Marlee Craft was the only starter who graduated from last year’s team — and a boost is expected from freshman Audrey Staggs, who had an All-America summer AAU performance.
“I am happy to be back to coach this group of girls,” Reed said.
“With this seniority and depth we look to build off of last year and have an even more successful season.”
• Terre Haute South — Coach Brian Payne returned to the coaching business last season and was rewarded with a 24-8 season that included a 6-0 sweep through Conference Indiana.
Setter Mia Loyd, frontliner Lilly Merk and defender/server Claire Burbrink are the leaders among seven returning seniors, while Bella Holmes and Sydni Weber are juniors with experience.
“It’s an experienced and mature group,” Payne said. “Our schedule was beefed up even more [with the additions of Center Grove, Western Boone, Brownsburg and the Crown Point Tournament].
“We know Brownsburg, Plainfield and Avon will be tough sectional matches,” he explained. “The season will hopefully prepare us for a tough sectional.”
• West Vigo — Coach David Basan’s Vikings have a different set of circumstances after an 0-24 season last year during which continuing improvement wasn’t rewarded often enough on the scoreboard.
Senior returnees are Lailynn Bigger, who led the team in kills; Maddie Bradbury, who led in digs from her libero spot; and right-side hitter Mason Weir, all-around threat Izzy Blevins and middle blocker Natalie Fernandez.
Younger regulars back are sophomore defensive specialist Somer Ockerman, sophomore setter Jaycee Elkins and junior setter Janelle Sullivan. Two sophomore newcomers are Kylie Marrs and Jaleigh Lindley.
“These kids have worked hard over the summer,” Basan reported.
“They work well together and have started to gel as a unit … I’m excited to see what this group can accomplish this year.”
