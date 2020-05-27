If the COVID-19 pandemic did not affect a specific Wabash Valley sports group this spring or summer, that would be bigger news than if it did.
The Wabash Valley Golf Association (WVGA) did not escape the coronavirus' wrath, having to postpone its Senior Championships in May. WVGA president Eddie Kanizer said that event has been rescheduled to take place simultaneously with the Mini-Classic on July 18-19 at Geneva Hills and Hulman Links.
"[WVGA vice president] Tom Jones and I decided to incorporate the Seniors into the Mini-Classic," Kanizer told the Tribune-Star this week. "With all of these outings being pushed back [because of government-mandated lockdowns caused by the pandemic], we decided not to have one more event."
The WVGA's biggest event for 2020 will be the third annual Wabash Valley Classic, slated for Sept. 25 or 26 (golfer's choice on the date, Geneva Hills), Sept. 27 (Forest Park), Oct. 3 (Hulman Links) and Oct. 4 (Country Club of Terre Haute). That's right, Rea Park is not part of the rotation this year.
"Troy Farris [golf pro at Forest Park in Brazil] approached us and wanted to get Forest Park involved," Kanizer explained, adding that he hopes more Clay County golfers will enter because of the inclusion of the Brazil course.
Past winners of this event have been Phillip Myers (2018) and Chris Cassell (2019). Last year, about 70 golfers entered.
Kanizer hopes more under-40 golfers will enter this year now that some younger members have been added to the WVGA board in 2020, boosting the total number to seven (including Kanizer and Jones).
"We've raised more money than we have in the past [because of the additions]," pointed out Kanizer, the golf pro at Geneva Hills in Clinton.
Kanizer said Geneva Hills hosted a two-man scramble over Memorial Day weekend, making his course "the guinea pig" for how Valley tournaments might look in the new era of social distancing and sanitization. Greg Towne and Billy Alumbaugh teamed up to win the event, with the Mike Nakai-Bill Doan duo coming in second and the Kyle Stevenson-Robert Harrison duo finishing third.
"We kept everybody separated and social-distanced as much as we could," Kanizer said. "We used a drop box [for depositing scorecards] when they were done. So there was no gathering under the scoreboard at the end. ... It worked out really well."
Anyone with additional questions about upcoming WVGA-sanctioned events should call Kanizer at 812-208-8384 or Jones at 812-878-4572.
