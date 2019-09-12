Approximately 80 golfers of various skill levels will begin competition in the second annual Wabash Valley Classic — a modern-day followup to the old Terre Haute Men's City Championships — on Saturday at Rea Park.
Sanctioned by the Wabash Valley Golf Association (WVGA), the 72-hole tournament will continue with the second round Sunday at Geneva Hills near Clinton, the third round Sept. 21 at Hulman Links and the final round Sept. 22 at the Country Club of Terre Haute.
After Saturday's round, the field will be flighted. At least two multi-time Terre Haute City champions — Tom Jones (nine) and Chris Cassell (two) — are among the entrants. So is 2018 Wabash Valley Classic winner Phillip Myers.
“I think the new format is pretty sweet," Cassell told the Tribune-Star. "I have always enjoyed the fact that our biggest tournament is 72 holes and now that it’s at four separate courses makes it even cooler. Playing a different course each day makes it challenging and I believe does the best job of identifying the guy who played the best."
Eddie Kanizer, president of the WVGA, said the tournament will still accept $120 last-minute entry fees for new players today and Saturday morning at Rea Park. That fee includes a cart for all four days and a meal Sept. 22 at the Country Club.
"We have all types of golfers entered," Kanizer said. "From what I was told, it looks like there's going to be a pretty strong senior division."
The first tee-offs are scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday.
Men's golf champions
Terre Haute Men's City
1933 — Fritz Cox (amateur champion)
1934 — Willard Kayser
1935 — Fritz Cox
1936 — Ed Stout
1937 — Emmanuel Fennimore
1938 — Ed Stout
1939 — Ed Stout
1940 — Ed Stout
1941 — Mike Kaperak
1942 — Herman "Lefty" Compton
1943 — Willard Kayser
1944 — George Kaperak
1945 — George Kaperak
1946 — Mike Kaperak
1947 — Norm Dunlap Jr.
1948 — Herman "Lefty" Compton
1949 — Norm Dunlap Jr.
1950 — Herman "Lefty" Compton
1951 — Gene Verostko
1952 — Gene Verostko
1953 — Gene Verostko
1954 — Gene Verostko
1955 — Warren Artz
1956 — Gene Verostko
1957 — Warren Artz
1958 — Gene Verostko
1959 — Gene Verostko
1960 — Gene Verostko
1961 — Willie Wisely
1962 — Willie Wisely
1963 — Gene Verostko
1964 — Gene Verostko
1965 — Gene Verostko
1966 — Gene Verostko
1967 — Gene Verostko
1968 — Gene Verostko
1969 — Willie Wisely
1970 — Gene Verostko
1971 — Gene Verostko
1972 — John Blickenstaff
1973 — Steuben Cain
1974 — Gene Verostko
1975 — Gene Verostko
1976 — Mike Cason
1977 — Mike Cason
1978 — Bob McCauley
1979 — Rick Fernandes
1980 — Rick Fernandes
1981 — Darren Cole
1982 — Dave McCampbell
1983 — Ted Kaperak
1984 — Dave McCampbell
1985 — Dave McCampbell
1986 — Tom Jones
1987 — Dave McCampbell
1988 — Ted Kaperak
1989 — Dave Brown
1990 — Dave McCampbell
1991 — Tom Jones
1992 — Tom Jones
1993 — Tom Jones
1994 — Tom Jones
1995 — Ted Kaperak
1996 — Tim Tennant
1997 — Jim Joseph
1998 — Ted Kaperak
1999 — Ted Kaperak
2000 — Tom Jones
2001 — Ted Kaperak
2002 — Jim Winning
2003 — Troy Farris
2004 — Troy Farris
2005 — Scott Hess
2006 — Dave Brown
2007 — Ted Kaperak
2008 — Tom Jones
2009 — Chris Cassell
2010 — Ted Kaperak
2011 — Rich Schelsky
2012 — Ted Kaperak
2013 — Tom Jones
2014 — Tom Jones
2015 — Chris Arnold
2016 — Chris Cassell
2017 — Austin Cook
Wabash Valley Classic
2018 — Phillip Myers
