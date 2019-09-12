Approximately 80 golfers of various skill levels will begin competition in the second annual Wabash Valley Classic — a modern-day followup to the old Terre Haute Men's City Championships — on Saturday at Rea Park.

Sanctioned by the Wabash Valley Golf Association (WVGA), the 72-hole tournament will continue with the second round Sunday at Geneva Hills near Clinton, the third round Sept. 21 at Hulman Links and the final round Sept. 22 at the Country Club of Terre Haute.

After Saturday's round, the field will be flighted. At least two multi-time Terre Haute City champions — Tom Jones (nine) and Chris Cassell (two) — are among the entrants. So is 2018 Wabash Valley Classic winner Phillip Myers.

“I think the new format is pretty sweet," Cassell told the Tribune-Star. "I have always enjoyed the fact that our biggest tournament is 72 holes and now that it’s at four separate courses makes it even cooler. Playing a different course each day makes it challenging and I believe does the best job of identifying the guy who played the best."

Eddie Kanizer, president of the WVGA, said the tournament will still accept $120 last-minute entry fees for new players today and Saturday morning at Rea Park. That fee includes a cart for all four days and a meal Sept. 22 at the Country Club.

"We have all types of golfers entered," Kanizer said. "From what I was told, it looks like there's going to be a pretty strong senior division."

The first tee-offs are scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday.

 

Men's golf champions

Terre Haute Men's City

1933 — Fritz Cox (amateur champion)

1934 — Willard Kayser

1935 — Fritz Cox

1936 — Ed Stout

1937 — Emmanuel Fennimore

1938 — Ed Stout

1939 — Ed Stout

1940 — Ed Stout

1941 — Mike Kaperak

1942 — Herman "Lefty" Compton

1943 — Willard Kayser

1944 — George Kaperak

1945 — George Kaperak

1946 — Mike Kaperak

1947 — Norm Dunlap Jr.

1948 — Herman "Lefty" Compton

1949 — Norm Dunlap Jr.

1950 — Herman "Lefty" Compton

1951 — Gene Verostko

1952 — Gene Verostko

1953 — Gene Verostko

1954 — Gene Verostko

1955 — Warren Artz

1956 — Gene Verostko

1957 — Warren Artz

1958 — Gene Verostko

1959 — Gene Verostko

1960 — Gene Verostko

1961 — Willie Wisely

1962 — Willie Wisely

1963 — Gene Verostko

1964 — Gene Verostko

1965 — Gene Verostko

1966 — Gene Verostko

1967 — Gene Verostko

1968 — Gene Verostko

1969 — Willie Wisely

1970 — Gene Verostko

1971 — Gene Verostko

1972 — John Blickenstaff

1973 — Steuben Cain

1974 — Gene Verostko

1975 — Gene Verostko

1976 — Mike Cason

1977 — Mike Cason

1978 — Bob McCauley

1979 — Rick Fernandes

1980 — Rick Fernandes

1981 — Darren Cole

1982 — Dave McCampbell

1983 — Ted Kaperak

1984 — Dave McCampbell

1985 — Dave McCampbell

1986 — Tom Jones

1987 — Dave McCampbell

1988 — Ted Kaperak

1989 — Dave Brown

1990 — Dave McCampbell

1991 — Tom Jones

1992 — Tom Jones

1993 — Tom Jones

1994 — Tom Jones

1995 — Ted Kaperak

1996 — Tim Tennant

1997 — Jim Joseph

1998 — Ted Kaperak

1999 — Ted Kaperak

2000 — Tom Jones

2001 — Ted Kaperak

2002 — Jim Winning

2003 — Troy Farris

2004 — Troy Farris

2005 — Scott Hess

2006 — Dave Brown

2007 — Ted Kaperak

2008 — Tom Jones

2009 — Chris Cassell

2010 — Ted Kaperak

2011 — Rich Schelsky

2012 — Ted Kaperak

2013 — Tom Jones

2014 — Tom Jones

2015 — Chris Arnold

2016 — Chris Cassell

2017 — Austin Cook

Wabash Valley Classic

2018 — Phillip Myers

