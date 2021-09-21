Although Tom Jones' days of capturing the overall championship may — may — be over, he stressed that playing in the top men's golf tournament around Terre Haute never gets old.
"The opportunity to compete over four days at four different courses is great," said Jones, who won nine Terre Haute Men's City titles before the tournament changed its name to the Wabash Valley Classic in 2018.
"My game's in pretty good shape and I've even had thoughts about trying to compete in the championship flight, but then my 68-year-old reality takes over and I’m just going to play with all the other seniors. I love watching the 'kids' play now."
Jones will be among those competing in the fourth annual Wabash Valley Classic, which will begin with its first 18-hole round Friday/Saturday (golfer's choice) at Geneva Hills in Clinton. The second round will move to Forest Park in Brazil on Sunday. The third and fourth rounds will take place at Hulman Links on Oct. 2 and the Country Club of Terre Haute on Oct. 3 respectively.
"Two previous champions are in the field [Chris Cassell in 2019 and 2020 and Phillip Myers in 2018]," pointed out Eddie Kanizer, director of the tournament and president of the Wabash Valley Golf Association, which sanctions the event.
"So far, entries are ahead of the previous year's pace. The weather looks great for the weekend. As far as contenders, Chris will be at the top to the list, as will Kyle Stevenson, who won this year's Mini- Classic and Geneva Hills club championship. He is playing some good golf as I’ve watched it first-hand in both events. And then you have the normal suspects like Phillip and Troy Farris."
Kanizer is disappointed that 2020 runner-up Zack Kent won't be able to play this year because of prior obligations.
"I expect a sleeper or two to possibly make some noise," Kanizer added. "We look forward to a good, competitive tournament with some good scores."
Cassell, a four-time Terre Haute Men's City/Wabash Valley Classic champion, said he's looking forward to playing in this tournament again.
"I don't get to play in many tournaments anymore, so it makes this one a little more exciting," he told the Tribune-Star. "I think it’s great that we get to play four separate courses, I think that is what I enjoy the most. Eddie [Kanizer] said he noticed some new people have signed up, so hopefully we will have over 100 and keep increasing every year. For the price [$120 entry fee per golfer], you simply can’t beat it."
That entry fee also covers green fees and two meals. To sign up or for more details, call Geneva Hills at (765) 832-8384.
