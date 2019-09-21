The race for first in the second annual Wabash Valley Classic golf tournament tightened further Saturday afternoon at Hulman Links, with several golfers creeping closer to leader Chris Cassell.
Meanwhile, Darrell Shouse distanced himself from the Senior Division field.
“This tournament is great and I love playing the four different courses,” Cassell said. “It’s the best way to find the best player and I am excited for another fun day (Sunday).”
In the Open Division, Cassell entered the day with a three-stroke lead over Mike Ball. Cassell put in a strong performance on the course Saturday though, shooting a 73 to stake first-place heading into the Sunday final and a 215 overall. Ball, who had paced his way to second in the rankings heading into Saturday, shot a 74, dropping to third in the Open Division with a 219.
Cassell will face heavy competition in Sunday’s showdown, as Stu Johnson cut deeply into his deficit after carding a 70. The performance pulled Johnson within two strokes at 217 overall. Drew Cahill shot a 76, giving him a strong grip on fourth heading into the final.
Johnson will have a strong shot at overcoming Cassell on Sunday, but he is focused on enjoying himself in the tournament.
“I’m just going to go out and have fun,” Johnson said. “Go out there and let it rip.”
Another strong showing came from Rich Schelsky. Schelsky shot a 77 Saturday that left him at 225 and tied for fifth with Dave Wampler, who shot a 78.
The Senior Division began Saturday morning with a tight field. Shouse, who entered the day with a six-stroke lead over Mark Bird, pushed himself further ahead, shooting a 75 on the day. Shouse’s performance Saturday gives him a 215 score overall, with the next closest golfers being Scott Givens and Wayne Loughmiller with a 223 overall score. Givens and Loughmiller carded a 74 and 75, respectively.
Bird finished the day with an 81, dropping back several spots with an overall score of 227. Bird sits one stroke behind Mike Toney. Toney shot a 74 on Saturday to round out his score to 226.
Marvin Keith finished Saturday with a 78, putting him in sixth in the Senior Division with a 231 overall.
The tournament’s championship round is today at the Country Club of Terre Haute. Tee times will begin at 9 a.m.
Wabash Valley Classic
Open Division
215 — Chris Cassell; 217 — Stu Johnson; 219 — Mike Ball; 222 — Drew Cahill; 225 — Rich Schelsky, Dave Wampler; 227 — Eddie Kanizer; 229 — Phillip Myers, Troy Weber, Eric Miller; 230 — Zach Kent, Devon Klutey; 231 — Scott Johansen, Kyle Stevenson; 232 — Fred Reynolds, J.P. Kanizer, Dan Gmelich; 233 — Ken McVey; 234 — Ryan Harmon, Seth Payton; 235 — Trevor Howland, Ryan Roscoe; 236 — Matt Boudreau; 237 — Tyler Wampler, Don Alumbaugh; 238 — Tom Rohr, Jim Winning, Greg Gruner; 239 — Gary Stuck; 246 — Andy Jackson, John Brush; 247 — Jim Jenkins; 248 — Jason Kyle; 253 — Earl Elliott; 266 — Alex Brooks; 267 — Jared Blankenship; 278 — Jason Nejman; 291 — J.T. Vitaniemi.
Senior Division
215 — Darrell Shouse; 223 — Wayne Loughmiller, Scott Givens; 226 — Mike Toney; 227 — Mark Bird; 231 — Marvin Keith, Jim Homburg; 234 — Mike Harding; 238 — Bill Doan; 240 — Alan Buell, Mark Fenton; 241 — Kevin McCrea; 242 — Frank Wall; 250 — Paul Thomas; 254 — Mark Malone; 257 — Randy Nicoson; 259 — Jeff Saleh; 260 — Steve Bensley, Ben Kiburis.
Sunday’s tee times
At the Country Club of Terre Haute
9 a.m. – Ben Kiburis, Steve Bensley, Jeff Saleh.
9:10 – Randy Nicoson, Mark Malone, Paul Thomas.
9:20 – Sam Peoples, Russ Measch, Randy Kruse.
9:30 – Frank Wall, Alan Buell, Mark Fenton, Kevin McCrea.
9:40 – Bill Doan, Mike Harding, Jim Homburg.
9:50 – Marvin Keith, Mark Bird, Mike Toney.
10 – Scott Givens, Wayne Loughmiller, Darrell Shouse.
10:10 – J.T. Vitaniemi, Jason Nejman, Jared Blankenship.
10:20 –Alex Brooks, Earl Elliott, John Brush.
10:30 – Jason Kyle, Jim Jenkins, Andy Jackson.
10:40 – Gary Stuck, Tom Rohr, Jim Winning.
10:50 – Greg Gruner, Tyler Wampler, Don Alumbaugh.
11 – Matt Boudreau, Trevor Howland, Ryan Roscoe.
11:10 – Ryan Harmon, Seth Payton, Ken McVey.
11:20 – J.P. Kanizer, Dan Gmelich, Fred Reynolds.
11:30 – Kyle Stevenson, Scott Johansen, Devon Klutey.
11:40 – Zach Kent, Stacey Vitaniemi, Eric Miller, Troy Weber.
11:50 –Phillip Myers (229), Eddie Kanizer (227), Dave Wampler (225), Rich Schelsky (225).
Noon – Drew Cahill (222), Mike Ball (219), Stu Johnson (217), Chris Cassell (215).
