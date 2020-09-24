Wabash Valley Classic golf starting at Geneva Hills

The largest number of entrants in years — roughly 100, including 2018 titlist Phillip Myers and defending champion Chris Cassell — are playing the first two rounds of the four-round Wabash Valley Classic men's golf tournament this weekend.
With second-round action awaiting golfers Sunday at Forest Park, the first time this Brazil course has ever been used in the Classic, entrants had the choice of playing their first round at Clinton's Geneva Hills either Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
As expected, most selected Saturday for their first round, although a few played Geneva Hills on Thursday and a few more will play Friday.
The earliest tee-offs Saturday and Sunday are scheduled for 8:45 a.m., tournament organizer Eddie Kanizer said.
Kanizer, also president of the Wabash Valley Golf Association (WVGA) and owner/general manager of Geneva Hills, thinks the early first-round options helped increase the number of golfers this year.
"And having Forest Park as part of the rotation helped us," he added.
Golfer will be flighted heading into the final weekend based on their totals through the first two rounds.
The third and fourth rounds will take place Oct. 3-4 at Hulman Links and the Country Club of Terre Haute respectively. Rea Park is not part of the rotation this year, but it is likely to return in the future.
Tom Jones, a nine-time champion of this event (counting the Classic's predecessor, the Terre Haute Men's City), is vice president of the WVGA, which sanctions the tournament. He's pleased the number of entrants is hovering around the century mark, despite the ever-present concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting participants.
"That's about all we can handle right now," admitted the 68-year-old Jones, who will be playing in the Senior Division for the first time ever this year because of a bad hip.
"My competitive juices will be flowing," he promised.
Cassell, who will play his Round 1 on Saturday, anticipates this being a competitive tournament, as usual.
"It's always fun to play four different courses," said the 42-year-old Cassell, a three-time Classic/Men's City champion. "I'm just gonna try to make as many birdies as I can and see where that puts me at the end."
One golfer mentioned as a contender to win this tournament for the first time — although he's not the one who mentioned himself — is 27-year-old Zack Kent, a 2011 West Vigo High School graduate who didn't take up the sport until 2012.
It didn't take the former baseball standout long to improve his golf game. Now a business teacher at South Vermillion, Kent has won the 2019 and 2020 Geneva Hills Club Championships. In the Classic last year, he was tied with Cassell for first place after a first-round 68 at Rea Park.
After some disappointing scores on other courses, however, Kent ended up tied for eighth. He was 16 strokes behind Cassell's triumphant 72-hole total of 290.
But all Kent sounds worried about this year are playing more golf and having fun, then letting his score fall where it may in the final standings. Despite the coronavirus, he said he's already played plenty in 2020.
Even though he's emerged victorious at Geneva Hills twice recently, Kent warned he's not guaranteed a low score Saturday, the day he also picked for his Round 1 at the Clinton course.
"If you hit it crooked [at Geneva Hills], you could put up some big numbers," Kent told the Tribune-Star.
"I think Eddie and Tom put on a good tournament. I just want to play four courses and have some fun."
