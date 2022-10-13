Sullivan’s volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit as it outlasted host Eastern Greene 3-2 on Thursday to advance to Saturday’s semifinal in the loaded Class 2A volleyball sectional.
The Golden Arrows (21-10) lost in the first two sets 25-13 and 25-18 to the Thunderbirds.
The Arrows then won the next three sets 25-5, 25-18, 15-6 for the match.
Next — Sullivan will play South Knox (17-10) in Saturday’s semifinal at 12:30 p.m. Linton (23-5) plays North Daviess (13-15) at 11 a.m. in the morning semifinal.
In other volleyball sectionals Thursday:
Class 2A Greencastle Sectional
• South Putnam 3, Parke Heritage 0 — At Greencastle, the Wolves’ season came to an end as they fell in a sweep against the Eagles. South Putnam won 25-23, 25-23, 25-18. Parke Heritage finished 3-28.
Class A Clay City Sectional
• WRV 3, Shakamak 0 — At Clay City, the Lakers finished their season with a 10-16 mark as the 12-12 Wolverines advanced to the semifinals.
• North Central 3, Lighthouse Christian 0 — At Clay City, the Thunderbirds swept LCA 25-14, 25-11, 25-10. North Central (16-15) plays WRV at 12:30 p.m. in a Clay City Sectional semifinal Saturday. Bloomfield plays Clay City in the 11 a.m. semifinal.
