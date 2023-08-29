The Indiana State volleyball team snatched one of three tilts at the outset of its second year with coach Ashlee Pritchard.
The squad (1-2) is coming off a three-win year and looking to revamp the program. There are low expectations league-wide, coming off a last-place finish, it was picked to be at the bottom of the table, again, in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Pritchard, who headed up Marian University for a decade, has a young nucleus of junior college transfers and freshmen, eight newcomers, total, who seek to be the cornerstone pieces of the future.
Here are two things of note from the Sycamores after its first matches, this past weekend.
1. Sycamores show they can finish
In Cincinnati, they faced two squads, Xavier and Alabama State that competed in the tournament below the NCAA — the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.
Indiana State fell 3-1 to the Musketeers, before winning the opening set against Alabama State. After the sets were deadlocked at 1, Pritchard got an early peek of her side’s mettle.
The Sycamores aced their initial test, literally. Emma Kaelin had a trio of aces and Cadence Gilley had one for a smooth 25-13 third set.
The Sycamores didn’t leave the Queen City with an empty bag by showing poise in their retort in the decisive frame.
ISU led 4-0 and for the rest of the set never let the Hornets pull closer than three points.
Senior outside hitter Karinna Gall pummeled the Hornets’ court to the tune of eight kills in the set and a match-best 18.
“Coming from where we were last year to where we are at now, it’s a much faster offense,” Pritchard said.
Junior Hannah Baudin pulled the strings as the go-to setter with a dozen assists. She consistently put teammates in prime pouncing position for kills to finish the match with a squad-best 45 assists.
She and Gall combined for that set point.
Then, the Sycamores won 25-19 to seal an early victory in four sets inside Fifth Third Arena.
Baudin came through with a pair of aces, two kills to help the Trees begin the clinching set, as the squad had six unanswered points and didn’t fall behind in the set.
2. Tracking the squad’s serve-receives
With ISU’s bevy of new faces, finding a pulse for the rate of the game, the baseline is serve-receiving.
This encompassing skill of gathering serves will go a long way towards turning results.
Pritchard said it’s an emphasis she’s spent more time on with this mix after missing out on the previous spring — she was hired in May.
“There were growing pains last year,” Pritchard said. “For us, getting hired late in the spring, they were all home for summer break. Justin [Kean], my assistant, didn’t get hired until June.”
The Sycamores gave up just four aces against a tough Cincinnati squad and 12 for the weekend.
Against Alabama State, Pritchard said their serve-receive spilled out into other areas on the court.
“They were more athletic than us, we were more disciplined than they were,” she said. “I think that allowed us to be more athletic because we were in system a lot more. We were able to run our tempo. We passed really well on serve-receive, which allowed us to do a lot of that.”
The team has a quality starting libero that should be the linchpin for jump-starting its offense.
Freshman Macy Lengacher was tabbed the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week after registering 40 digs in the matches for 3.64 per set.
“Macy is very consistent,” Pritchard said of her libero. “What I love about Macy is she doesn’t back down from anybody. It doesn’t matter who is on the other side of the floor. She is not a super flashy player that is going to make these huge plays but she just does the little things.”
Pritchard lauded Lengacher’s serve-receive and communication. Lengacher had 16 digs in the team’s victory.
She’s one of several freshmen on the squad that Pritchard said isn’t afraid of the bright lights and in college volleyball.
This also includes freshman Kira Holland, who came off the bench for her debut against UC, and a bright spot Prichard said to cap the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.