Announcements were made on two separate occasions Saturday at Terre Haute South for high school basketball milestones achieved by visiting Bloomington North, which is an indication of how the night went for the Braves.
Cougar senior JQ Roberts stayed in the game long enough to record his 1,000th career point, Jason Speer got the game ball for his 200th victory and the visitors weren't seriously challenged in the second half of a 79-54 Conference Indiana victory.
Roberts, who may want to use the video from Saturday's game to clinch his berth on the 2023 Indiana All-Stars, had 31 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots, and at one point was shooting a better percentage from 3-point range than he was on two-handed dunks (he finished 4 for 5 from above the basket, 3 for 6 from beyond the line).
"We saw an exceptional player, a Division I athlete [Vanderbilt] tonight," said South coach Maynard Lewis of Roberts, who also got a second-quarter warning for trash talking some of the South bench personnel.
Gavin Reed added 22 points for the visitors, while Nas McNeal had 19 points and Zayvion Baker 17 for the Braves.
Baker gave the Braves a 10-9 lead late in the first quarter, snaking his way though the Cougar defense to get a layup despite the presence of the 6-foot-8 Roberts and 6-7 Nehemiah Dangerfield, but the Cougars got the last eight points of the quarter and were just getting started.
The visitors scored 31 points in the second quarter, hitting 13 of 17 from the field — Roberts was 5 for 5, with two 3-pointers and two slams — and, after already building a 10-point lead, closed out the half with a 22-7 run for a 48-23 lead.
The Braves had faced a 20-point halftime deficit 24 hours earlier at Evansville North and fought all the way back before losing on a last-second shot. But the Huskies are not nearly as good as the Cougars are.
"We can't get down 20 points against one of the top two teams in the conference," Lewis said.
Five more points by Roberts gave the Cougars a 30-point lead — Roberts had 27 points, the Braves 23 — but at that point the Braves showed signs of making another comeback, rattling off eight straight points (four by Treva Branch, then baskets by Baker and McNeal) to get within 22. Twice in the third quarter South got within 21, and early in the fourth quarter within 18 at 64-46.
But no closer.
"It's back to the drawing board," Lewis concluded afterward. "We have to figure this thing out and we will.
"We're in the toughest part of our schedule, and it doesn't let up in February either," the coach continued. "But our guys are fighters, not quitters. We'll figure out a way … learn from our mistakes and grow."
- Bloodlines — The Cougars have several players whose parents are well known in Vigo County. Bril Kante, the son of former Bloomington North and Indiana State power forward Djibril Kante, wasn't available Saturday because of injury, but sophomore forward Luke Lindeman is the son of former Indiana University 7-footer Todd Lindeman and Reed is the son of one of the notorious Reed twins who played with Djibril Kante on the Cougars' 1997 state championship team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.