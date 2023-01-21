Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.