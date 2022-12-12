Visiting Paris held Casey scoreless in the first quarter of Little Illini Conference girls high school basketball Monday night and rolled to a 67-17 victory.
Trinity Tingley led all scorers with 15 points for the unbeaten Tigers, while Graci Watson had 11 and Deming Hawkins and Peighton Smith 10 each.
Lucy Moore led Casey with seven points, while Ellie Shull scored five and Grace Towles four.
Now 9-0, 4-0 in the LIC, Paris plays Thursday at Tri-County. Casey, 4-10 and 0-2, is at Brownstown-St. Elmo on Tuesday.
