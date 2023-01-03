Host South Vermillion cut a big early deficit to eight points with a solid second quarter in high school basketball Tuesday night, but Terre Haute North shut down the Wildcats' offense in the other three periods for a 57-37 nonconference win.
North led 21-9 after one period, but South Vermillion outscored the Patriots 13-9 in the second quarter. The Wildcats got just six in the third quarter, however -- while the Patriots were being held to 10 themselves -- and just nine in the last eight minutes.
"It was good to start 2023 with a win," said coach Todd Woelfle of North after the game. "We did some good things, but must do a better job of finishing around the rim and taking care of the basketball on offense."
Despite South Vermillion's low point total, the Patriot defense wasn't perfect either, Woelfle said.
"Everyone needs to understand the opponent's personnel and our defensive rotations," the coach said. "We had multiple breakdowns tonight, and South Vermillion made us pay. Columbus North comes to our place Friday, and we must be better."
Alex Ross had a game-high 17 and North's only four 3-pointers, while Jaden Wayt added 12 points for the visitors.
Luke Bush had a team-high 11 points for the Wildcats, who have an important conference game themselves Friday at Parke Heritage.
