West Vigo and Terre Haute North had opposite results on high school basketball trips across the state line Tuesday.
The Vikings dominated defensively and on the backboards to win 54-33 at Paris, but the Patriots couldn’t make shots and weren’t able to overtake host Robinson in a 53-49 loss.
“We were 0 for 9 in the first half from 3-point range and 3 for 19 for the game,” coach Todd Woelfle of North reported, “and we had several opportunities to score from in close and came up empty.”
North trailed 11-6 after a quarter, but got within 18-17 by halftime as Jack Halls scored eight second-quarter points.
The Maroons pulled farther ahead in the third quarter, taking a 33-27 lead into the last eight minutes, and the Patriots never caught up in a fourth quarter that included more than 40% of the game’s points.
“Jack Halls gave us a much needed boost offensively in the second quarter, and that was good to see,” Woelfle said. “We battled back and got within a possession late. Just didn’t play well enough for 32 minutes to win on the road.”
Cooper Loll led all scorers with 24 points for Robinson, getting 12 of those in the fourth quarter. Nathan Wernz added 10 points and Aidan Parker eight for the Maroons, who are without 6-foot-6 Noah Gilmore for the reason of the season because of a recurring injury. Robinson is now 16-11 and plays Friday at Red Hill.
Kavish Reddy had 13 points for North, 11 of them in the fourth period. Ethan Scott added six of his 11 in the final quarter for North, and Halls finished with 10. North is 13-7 and plays Friday at Bloomington North in a game for the Conference Indiana championship.
“We will need to play much better this weekend in order to be successful,” Woelfle said.
Zeke At Paris, Zeke Tanoos had 10 points for West Vigo as the Vikings held a 13-10 lead after one quarter at Eveland Gym, but the Tigers didn’t get that many points in a quarter again the rest of the way. It was 25-18 at halftime, 38-27 after three quarters and West Vigo continued to pull away in the final period.
“I thought we were really locked in defensively, one of our better defensive games,” coach Joe Boehler of the Vikings said after the game. “We controlled the boards and got a lot of 50-50 balls.”
Tanoos led all scorers with 23 points and also grabbed 15 rebounds for West Vigo. Ryan Smith scored 11, hitting four straight free throws in the fourth quarter, and Jensen Turner added nine. Karson Fosdick had six points and 13 rebounds for the Vikings, 10-10 going into Friday’s home game against Terre Haute South.
Reed Stuck had 15 points but Tre Lee’s seven was the next-best output for Paris, which didn’t help itself with 8-for-17 free throw shooting. The 13-15 Tigers host Mount Carmel on Friday.
