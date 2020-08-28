High school football in the age of COVID-19 is completely alien to any season that came before it. West Vigo got to experience to road part of the new normal on Friday in a trip to Crawfordsville.
It was a hot, humid day. But on the hour-plus bus ride from West Vigo, masks had to be worn, which doesn’t allow anyone to cool down with a drink. Once players got to the field? Access to locker rooms is limited, so apart from hydrating, the only thing the Vikings did was change from shorts to their game pants. They then had to play on Crawfordsville’s turf on a hot day.
West Vigo coach Jeff Cobb has a young team on top of that, so he was wary of how this first road trip might turn out.
In the first half, it seemed the challenge might be too much for the Vikings, but West Vigo got its bearings and dominated the second half on its way to a 35-14 victory.
“The heat, the away trip on the bus with the masks and the heat were a new experience for the kids. We’re trying to hydrate as much we can.
The win makes West Vigo 2-0 and they can thank Peyton Clerk for the lifeline.
The Athenians led 14-7 late in the second half and were in West Vigo territory when Clerk intercepted a Kaiden Underwood pass with 2:21 left. West Vigo would score six seconds before the half and ride that momentum into the second.
“Clerk came through. He’s really sparked us. He had a really good game,” Cobb noted.
The first half was a mixed bag for the Vikings.
Crawfordsville (0-2) opened scoring with a 13-play, 79-yard series capped by a 20-yard touchdown pass from Kaiden Underwood to Mikale Willis on a fade route. The Athenians converted three third downs and a fourth down on the series.
However, the Vikings answered back quickly. Nick Lindsey took the first turn at quarterback and quickly led the Vikings downfield. A 34-yard pass to Cayden Cinotto put West Vigo in Crawfordsville territory. Then on 4th-and-1 from the 21, Lindsey ran a power sweep keeper right and got all of the yards, as he bulldozed his way to the end zone. West Vigo led 7-6.
After that, most of the remainder of the half was forgettable for the Vikings. Penalized piled up – five officially for 54 yards, though a couple more were declined – as the Vikings couldn’t avoid mistakes.
Underwood proved very capable at times, no less so than on the Athenians next touchdown. He slotted in a perfect pass to Andrew Martin, who was well-covered, on an out route for an 18-yard touchdown pass to put Crawfordsville up 14-7 after a successful 2-point conversion.
West Vigo didn’t seem to have a lifeline until Clerk stepped up with a big play. He picked off a deflected pass and returned it 25 yards into Crawfordsville territory with 2:21 left in the half and just when it seemed the Athenians would take the game by the scruff of the neck.
Now quarterbacked by Kaleb Marrs, he and Lindsey alternated quarters, the Vikings tied the game just before half via a 1-yard Gabe McCalister run with 6.2 seconds left. It was a big relief for West Vigo, who needed a pick-me-up.
West Vigo took control via a bit of good fortune. On an option run right, Lindsey lost the handle on the ball.
That hot turf, up to that point an energy-draining pain in the butt, became West Vigo’s ally. The ball bounced straight into the hands of Deshaun Lowe, who raced 46 yards up the sideline for the go-ahead touchdown.
On West Vigo’s next possession, Lindsey salted the game away with a 22-yard touchdown throw to a wide-open Clerk.West Vigo’s other touchdown came with 3:14 left when Zander Wilbur scored on a 14-yard run off of a pitch left.
Whether helmed by Lindsey or Marrs, West Vigo’s offense was much better in the second half with nine first downs and 221 yards of total defense. West Vigo’s defense was better too. Underwood completed just 6 of 16 passes and tossed an interception in the second half after he completed 9 of 14 in the first half.
“We just had less mental errors. When kids get tired, they play foolishly. In think that’s what happened in the first half. Playing on turf is not easy. I think it just took us a while to get going,” Cobb said.
West Vigo next hosts Greencastle next Friday. What have the Vikings learned about themselves?
“We take away experience. We’ve had a home game, we’ve had an away game, we got our Senior Night in. Now we can relax and play football. All of this is new. It was miserable on the bus with masks, but now they’re used to it. This was growing pains and in the second half? We matured a bit,” Cobb said.
