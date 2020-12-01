Nothing in West Vigo’s best laid plans for its boys basketball opener against Owen Valley on Tuesday at the Jim Mann Green Dome called for a first quarter in which the Patriots shot 76.9% from the field.
That’s the hole the Vikings found themselves in after a 27-point blitz by Owen Valley in the opening stanza.
What West Vigo coach Joe Boehler is counting on in 2020-21 is to have a deep roster that has multiple scoring options and that can compete hard.
While the Vikings didn’t overcome their early deficit, the Patriots won 68-59, West Vigo certainly threatened to and it demonstrated that it might have some nice pieces this season.
“I loved how we fought. We never gave up,” Boehler said. “We got off to a bad start. It’s the first game of the season. The season isn’t decided in the first game, We’re trying to learn some things and figure out where we are.”
The opening game of the season was never going to be easy for West Vigo. Owen Valley (1-1) might have its best team since it went 16-9 in 2014. The Patriots boast an all-upperclassmen varsity roster that includes six seniors, including center Stephen Atkinson, who is a skilled, multi-tool big and one of the better players in the area. The Patriots lost a narrow three-point decision to Bloomfield in their opener.
Certainly, Atkinson did nothing to hurt his reputation. He was a menace to the Vikings all game long, eventually finishing with a game-high 26 points.
However, it was guard Cayden Paquette that hurt the Vikings in the early going. Paquette was 4-for-4 from the field in the opening quarter and made a pair of free throws to score 12 of his 14 points in the opening eight minutes. But it wasn’t just Paquette. Four different Patriots scored in the opening burst. Owen Valley quickly led 16-5 and settled in for a 27-13 lead after the first quarter.
“We didn’t get any stops. It seemed like they scored on almost every possession,” said Boehler, who wasn’t far off as Owen Valley was 10 of 13 from the field in the opening period. “We have to figure out how we’re going to guard, because right now, we’re a little unsure of ourselves.”
Giving up 27 points and being down 14 might be cause for some teams to give in or press too much, but instead, the Vikings offered encouragement as their bench chipped away at the Patriots’ advantage.
Three Vikings playing regular varsity minutes for the first time – Cody Bunch, Whyatt Easton and Zeke Tanoos – all had their moments in the second quarter as they combined to score 10 of West Vigo’s 14 points in the period. Better still, West Vigo was also getting some stops. The Vikings cut the Owen Valley lead to 37-28 by halftime.
“There were some things offensively we did that I really liked. To be successful, we’re going to have to play as a team and to their strengths. We keep talking about understanding roles and how each player can help the team. We need to spread the ball around. We don’t have one guy who we can rely on every single night,” Boehler said.
The deficit thrice got down to seven for West Vigo, but then Owen Valley cranked up its offense again. In addition to the steady excellence of Atkinson, this time, it was guard Brandon Bonebrake who got hot. He made all four of his 3-pointers in five-minute span at the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarters. Bonebrake’s final trey put Owen Valley up 66-43 early in the final period.
However, West Vigo (0-1) once again came back at the Patriots, finishing the game with a 16-2 run against an Owen Valley lineup that still featured several starters.
Tanoos, a freshman playing his first career game, led West Vigo with 13 points. Case Lautenschlager scored 12 and Gabe Newhouse chipped in 11.
“I saw some signs of life I really liked today, but just not enough to get us over the hump,” Boehler said. “I definitely think if we can shore up the defense a bit, we can fix some things and turn things around.”
West Vigo will next host Greencastle as part of a girls-boys doubleheader Friday. Owen Valley hosts Indian Creek on Friday.
