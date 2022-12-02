Still smarting from a come-from-ahead loss three nights earlier, West Vigo’s boys high school basketball team delivered an early knockout punch to a young Greencastle team Friday night in a Western Indiana Conference game in the Jim Mann Green Dome.
The visiting Tiger Cubs, who start three freshmen and a sophomore around senior standout Cole Hutcheson, finished the game on a 10-1 run but still lost 62-45 — and that was the closest the visitors had been since the first quarter.
Greencastle’s girls won 51-38 in the opener of the doubleheader.
Greencastle coach Bryce Rector called two timeouts before his team had scored a point Friday as the Vikings, who lost a one-point WIC decision Tuesday to Owen Valley, sprinted to a 22-0 lead.
“We blew a 13-point lead [Tuesday],” Viking junior Grayson Porter recalled. “That was sitting in the back of our heads the whole time.”
Porter was one of the architects of the Viking start, hitting all five of his first-quarter shots for 12 points on his way to a game-high total of 20.
“We got off to a great start,” coach Joe Boehler understated. “Grayson Porter and Talan [Boehler] knocked down shots early and things steamrollered for everybody else.”
“I was just hitting my 3s, and I haven’t been lately,” Porter said. “Then I was able to get some rebounds, play good defense . . . but everybody was contributing and getting shots.”
The younger Boehler added 18 points and Zeke Tanoos had 11, with Tanoos, Porter and Jensen Turner getting seven rebounds each. Hutcheson scored 14 points and 6-foot-6 freshman Cody Evans added 13 for the visitors.
“[The Tiger Cubs have] got some really talented kids,” coach Boehler said, “but our kids defended with a purpose. I think they were a little salty from Tuesday.”
Having a huge early lead in the next game after failing to hold a lead can be a scary proposition, he agreed.
And when Greencastle got the first five points of the third quarter — cutting the lead to 38-19 — it brought about a quick Viking timeout. “We were gonna stop this right now,” coach Boehler said, and West Vigo scored the next nine points — eight by the coach’s son — for its biggest lead at 47-19.
The statistical oddity of the game is that Greencastle shot better in every category than the Vikings did. In the last three quarters, the Tiger Cubs were 16 for 23 from the field — approximately 70% — but didn’t gain ground because they didn’t get many shots off.
“We created some turnovers tonight,” coach Boehler said.
He also pointed out that Greencastle wasn’t the only young team on the court. The Vikings have just one returning starter, Tanoos, and no seniors.
“We’re still trying to figure out what our identity is,” coach Boehler said. “[Tonight’s plan] worked pretty well.”
“This makes us want to play even harder,” Porter said. “Keep our momentum.”
GREENCASTLE (45) — Simmerman 0-1 0-0 0, C.Evans 5-12 0-0 13, Hutcheson 5-7 3-3 14, Sutherlin 0-1 0-1 0, Gooch 3-9 2-5 8, Adams 2-4 0-1 4, Ensley 1-1 0-0 3, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Williamson 1-1 1-2 3, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Dayhuff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-35 FG, 6-12 FT, 45 TP.
WEST VIGO (62) — Tanoos 5-14 0-0 11, Boehler 6-14 1-2 18, K.Evans 1-1 2-4 4, Turner 2-10 0-0 6, Gr.Porter 8-14 0-0 20, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Fosdick 0-2 0-0 0, Pugh 0-3 0-0 0, Chambers 0-1 0-0 0, Fields 0-0 0-0 0, Ga.Porter 0-0 1-4 1. Totals 23-61 FG, 4-10 FT, 62 TP.
Greencastle 5 9 17 14 — 45
West Vigo 25 13 14 10 — 62
3-point shooting — Greencastle 5-13 (C.Evans 3-7, Ensley 1-1, Hutcheson 1-2, Sutherlin 0-1, Gooch 0-1, Adams 0-1), WV 12-35 (Boehler 5-11, Gr.Porter 4-7, Turner 2-9, Tanoos 1-6, Smith 0-1, Fosdick 0-1). Total fouls — Greencastle 12, WV 14. Fouled out — Simmerman. Turnovers — Greencastle 17, WV 7. Rebounds — Greencastle 28 (Hutcheson 6), WV 40 (Tanoos 7, Turner 7, Porter 7, Fosdick 6, Boehler 5, K.Evans 3, Chambers, Team 4). Assists — Greencastle 7 (C.Evans 2, Ensley 2), WV 16 (Boehler 6, Turner 4, Tanoos 3, K.Evans, Smith, Fosdick). Steals — Greencastle 3 (C.Evans, Hutcheson, Sutherlin), WV 10 (Tanoos 3, Turner 3, Boehler 2, K.Evans, Fosdick). Blocks — Greencastle 1 (Dayhuff), WV 1 (Tanoos).
Next — West Vigo (2-1, 1-1 WIC) plays Evansville Bosse at 5 p.m. Saturday at Oakland City University. Greencastle (1-2, 1-1) is at Indian Creek on Saturday.
- — In the opener, the Vikings had a solid game plan against the Tiger Cubs and their new star, homeschool legend Gloria Brewer (already with a 46-point, 22-rebound game this season).
But although Lily Ramirez, Morgan Griffin and Alivia Stark took turns making things uncomfortable for Brewer, another Tiger Cub stepped up in a complementary role, and the Vikings couldn’t keep up offensively once Brewer got untracked.
“The people chasing [Brewer] gave great effort,” coach Jon Kirchoff said. “That was our game plan, to make somebody else beat us.”
One of those somebodies was senior Emma Hunter, who finished with a game-high 22 points, 16 in the first half when Brewer missed her first nine shots and was held to three points.
The Vikings, who led 7-6 after a quarter, had their last lead at 17-16 on a basket by Ramirez and were within 23-21 at halftime, but they never regained the lead in the second half. Greencastle scored the game’s last eight points to make the outcome seem more one-sided than it was. Brewer finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and six steals.
“I’d love to have a transfer like that,” Kirchoff said.
Katelyn Fennell had 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block for the Vikings, and freshman Hannah Stepp came off the bench for eight points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
“I think we’re trending in the right direction,” Kirchoff said. “Our young ones are giving us good minutes.”
See full girls boxscore at www.tribstar.com.
GREENCASTLE (51) — Brewer 8-21 4-5 21, Hunter 8-18 2-2 22, Morales 0-6 0-0 0, Briones 1-6 0-0 2, Dobbs 2-3 0-0 5, Plew 0-5 1-4 1, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-63 FG, 7-11 FT, 51 TP.
WEST VIGO (38) — Fennell 5-13 2-2 14, Marrs 0-7 2-2 2, Lasecki 1-1 0-0 3, Ramirez 2-4 0-1 4, Knopp 2-4 0-1 5, Griffin 1-1 0-0 2, Stepp 3-6 1-2 8, Stark 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 14-37 FG, 5-9 FT, 38 TP.
Greencastle 6 17 17 11 — 51
West Vigo 7 14 10 7 — 38
3-point shooting — Greencastle 6-20 (Hunter 4-8, Dobbs 1-2, Brewer 1-5, Briones 0-5), WV 5-15 (Fennell 2-6, Lasecki 1-1, Knopp 1-2, Stepp 1-2, Stark 0-1, Marrs 0-3). Total fouls — Greencastle 12, WV 12. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Greencastle 6, WV 15. Rebounds — Greencastle 42 (Brewer 11), WV 33 (Fennell 8, Stepp 7, Ramirez 5, Marrs 4, Knopp 4, Lasecki, Team 4). Assists — Greencastle 9 (Brewer 7),West Vigo 12 (Fennell 7, Ramirez 4, Knopp). Steals — Greencastle 11 (Brewer 6), West Vigo 6 (Fennell 2, Marrs, Lasecki, Knopp, Stepp). Blocks — Greencastle 0, West Vigo 6 (Stepp 2, Fennell, Marrs, Lasecki, Ramirez).
Next — West Vigo (3-5, 1-2 WIC) hosts Terre Haute North on Tuesday. Greencastle (7-1, 4-0) is at Indian Creek on Saturday.
