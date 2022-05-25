Northview won its first two Class 3A regional games at Owen Valley by jumping out to quick leads, but the Knights were the home team Wednesday night at Bloomington South.
West Vigo was the team to jump out in the championship game, moved from Owen Valley to have a turf field in case of bad weather. The Vikings scored three times in the top of the first, then added six unearned runs in the second to take a quick 9-0 lead and coasted home 17-6.
It was West Vigo’s first sectional championship since 2015 and its first trip to the sectional championship game since 2019.
“I’m happy for these seniors,” coach Chris Nidiffer said afterward. “They were my first group [to coach] and we got to the sectional championship game then.”
The Vikings took the first-inning lead when Ashley Dunkin reached on an error and scored all the way from first on a single by Carlea Funk. Avery Funk followed with a two-run homer, and West Vigo was on its way.
“In the first inning, after I got an RBI Avery hit the homer, I knew it was ours,” the younger of the Funk cousins said after the game.
The second inning was the difference-maker, however. Janelle Sullivan singled, both runners were safe when coverage at second was late on Molly Rohrbach’s grounder, and with one out Adelynn Harris was hit by a pitch to load the bases. With two out, Carlea Funk’s grounder that should have ended the inning was thrown away, all three runs scoring.
With first base open, Northview coach Kathy Vossmer elected to walk Avery Funk intentionally. Unfortunately for the Knights, the next batter was red-hot Piper Beeler.
“I told [Beeler], ‘You’ve gotta make that hurt’ “ Nidiffer said after the game, and Beeler did.
“I had a lot of confidence,” said Beeler, whose seventh-inning hit was the big one in West VIgo’s come-from-behind win a night earlier. “I was relaxed, just like last night. I waited for my pitch and hit it.”
Beeler’s three-run homer gave the Vikings ideas of winning the game in five innings. The Knights had other ideas.
A bunt single by Olivia Core, a walk and a two-out single by Mia Thompson loaded the bases in the bottom of the third. When walks brought in two runs, Carlea Funk — winning pitcher the previous two nights — was called on again and got out of the inning, although Grace Jones drove in a third Northview run with a sacrifice fly.
Carlea Funk’s leadoff homer, a three-run blast by Sullivan and an RBI single by Harris made it 14-3 in the top of the fourth, but the Knights got three back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Thompson and a two-run single by Addison Latham.
“[The Knights] could have died, but they didn’t,” Vossmer said later. “They kept pushing, they kept battling and they kept chipping away. Most games six runs wins it.”
A run-rule victory wasn’t in the cards when West Vigo batted in the seventh, but the VIkings weren’t done. Caprice McCalister hit a two-run homer and Sullivan added a solo blast, the first high school two-homer game for the Viking freshman.
“I was super happy to get the team back up in energy,” Sullivan said. “Sectional is a big deal, and I wanted to do it for the seniors.”
“How about those long balls,” Nidiffer said happily. “Defensively, I felt like this was gonna be our game. I was hoping the bats would come around, and they did.”
