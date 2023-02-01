West Vigo outscored visiting Marshall (Ill.) 17-7 in the fourth quarter of an interstate high school basketball game Wednesday night, giving the Vikings a 56-44 win.
It was a story quite familiar to fans of the Lions, who saw their team battle on even terms most of the way before coming up short.
The Vikings had leads of 15-14 after the first quarter and 29-26 at halftime, but the Lions had crept to within 39-37 at the third stop.
“I thought we played smart down the stretch,” said coach Joe Boehler of the Vikings. “We got to the free-throw line late in the game to seal the win.”
Talan Boehler and Zeke Tanoos led the Vikings offensively, with young Boehler hitting five 3-pointers for 15 points and Tanoos getting all his baskets inside the arc for 14 points.
Ryan Smith and Jensen Turner added nine points each and Karson Fosdick had seven for West Vigo, while R.J. Mattas of Marshall led all scorers with 17 points and Reilly Wallace scored 11.
Now 8-10, West Vigo has a home game Saturday against Parke Heritage, with the junior varsity game tipping off at 11 a.m. and the varsity contest starting at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Marshall is now 2-20.
