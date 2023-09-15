West Vigo’s Vikings started the second half of their high school football season on a bright note Friday night, as the Vikings racked up their highest point in recording a 41-21 win over Brown County at Jay Barrett Field.
The Vikings entered the game 0-4, having allowed more than 200 total points.
West Vigo came out strongly and scored on its first three plays.
Connor Wallace scored on a 25-yard TD run midway through the first quarter to put the Vikings ahead to stay at 8-0.
The Vikings added a 1-yard TD run from quarterback Chase Hedden early in the second quarter to put the hosts up 14-0.
Brown County was able to return the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a TD to cut the deficit to 14-6, but Jacob Dewey retaliated with a 48-yard TD run to put the Vikings up 21-6 at halftime.
Brown County threatened just before halftime, but had a runner pushed out of bounds at the 1 as the second quarter ended.
The third period was all Ryan Cobb, as the sophomore running back burst through the Brown County defense for a 51-yard TD run on his team’s first play from scrimmage in the second half.
After holding the Eagles without a first down, the Vikings took over on their own 17 and Cobb duplicated that effort from 83 yards away to put his team up 35-6.
West Vigo’s Conner Woolley then made an interception that looked like it could possibly put the Vikings into running clock territory, but the Vikings were not able to convert.
Brown County scored on a 42-yard run from Greyson Mitchell, and then recovered an onside kick.
The Viking defense held tough, and West Vigo got a 1-yard keeper from Hedden on the second play of the fourth period.
Gabe Skelton, one of four Viking seniors honored on the night, recovered a fumble early in the fourth period and was removed at the same time in the closing minutes along with classmates Woolley, Cameron Hellmann and Jerry Byers.
Brown County added a late TD.
