You never turn down a high school baseball tournament win. “Survive and advance,” as West Vigo’s Culley DeGroote — and virtually every other coach — says.
But West Vigo’s 6-0 win over the host Patriots in Wednesday evening’s opener of the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional wasn’t a comfortable one, at least not until the Vikings doubled their margin with a three-run seventh inning.
“We didn’t play our best game,” DeGroote admitted afterward, “but we were gritty and we were tough. And we were clean on defense, and that was key. Sometimes in a tournament, more games are lost than are won.”
Kaleb Marrs, coming off a no-hitter against Northview in the Vikings’ Western Indiana Conference finale last week, came within one out of another shutout, allowing just four hits and striking out nine.
But he needed relief help from Carter Murphy — a one-pitch last out — because his pitch count was too high to finish. Besides giving up the four hits, Marrs walked three and hit three others.
“I’ll be a little sore tomorrow,” the senior pitcher admitted. “I threw a lot of pitches, a little more than I wanted.”
The Vikings stranded two baserunners in the top of the first as Owen Valley’s Rhet Heckman struck out the other three batters in the inning. But in the top of the second, the bottom four hitters in the West Vigo batting order produced two runs — singles by Marrs and Jaydon Bradbury; a sacrifice bunt by Hunter Cottrell that was thrown away, allowing Marrs’ courtesy runner to score; and an RBI single by Brian Chesshir.
“The bottom of our order was huge today,” DeGroote said later.
Marrs walked two in the second inning and gave up his first two hits in the third, but West Vigo got one more run in a frustrating fourth inning. Chesshir got on with a two-out single, and Ben Kearns hit back-to-back pitches out of the park — foul — before drawing a walk. Grayson Porter’s two-out, two-strike clutch single drove in the run before Murphy hit a ball out of the park — foul — prior to drawing a walk to load the bases. Gabe Skelton ripped what would have been a bases-clearing double or triple — just foul — but was retired to strand three runners.
Owen Valley’s chance to seize momentum went away when the Patriots also left the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning. West Vigo’s last three runs in the seventh came on a hit by Skelton, an RBI double by Marrs, a throwing error by the Patriots and an RBI single by Cottrell.
Heckman fanned eight in four innings, but also walked three. The patient Vikings got the Owen Valley pitcher well past the 100-pitch mark in four innings.
“Heckman threw well,” DeGroote said afterward. “Kaleb gutted it out.”
“I didn’t have the best command,” Marrs said. “You’ve just got to fight through it [when that happens].”
“Everything gets harder and more difficult from here [in tournament play], and we’ve got to embrace that,” DeGroote concluded.
WEST VIGO (AB-R-H-RBI) — Kearns cf 4-0-2-0, Gr.Porter lf 5-0-1-1, Murphy ss-p 2-0-0-0, Skelton 1b 4-0-1-0, Michael pr 0-0-0-0, Pugh 3b 4-0-0-0, Ga.Porter pr 0-1-0-0, Marrs p 4-2-2-1, Noblitt 2b 0-0-0-0, Bradbury c 3-2-1-0, Cottrell 2b-ss 3-0-1-1, Chesshir rf 4-1-2-1. Totals 33-6-10-4.
OWEN VALLEY (AB-R-H-RBI) — Trevino dh 4-0-1-0, Wetzel lf 0-0-0-0, Ray p 0-0-0-0, Robinson 2b 0-0-0-0, McDonald ss-p 3-0-0-0, Heckman p-2b-ss 4-0-0-0, Rogers cf 2-0-1-0, Kay 3b 3-0-0-0, Manuel rf 2-0-1-0, Ammerman 1b 1-0-0-0, Brown pr 0-0-0-0, Douglas c 2-0-1-0, Dean 2b-lf 3-0-0-0. Totals 24-0-4-0.
W.Vigo 020 100 3 — 6
O.Valley 000 000 0 — 0
E — Ammerman, McDonald 2. DP — WV 1. LOB — WV 11, OV 9. 2B — Manuel, Marrs. SB — Kearns. SH — Cottrell.
West Vigo IP H R ER BB SO
Marrs (W) 6.2 4 0 0 3 9 Murphy 0.1 0 0 0 0 0
Owen Valley IP H R ER BB SO
Heckman (L) 4 5 3 2 3 8
Ray 2.1 3 3 2 1 3
McDonald 0.2 1 0 0 0 0
HBP — by Marrs (Ammerman), by Marrs (McDonald), by Marrs (Ammerman). WP — Ray. T — 2:36.
Next — West Vigo (25-3) plays at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Edgewood or Northview. Owen Valley finished 12-8.
