Made free throws down the stretch were the common factor Friday night in the Jim Mann Green Dome as West Vigo swept a Western Indiana Conference high school basketball doubleheader with visiting North Putnam.
The Viking girls got just their second conference win of the season with a 51-44 victory in the opener, and the West Vigo boys outscored the visiting Cougars 10-4 in overtime for a 67-61 win in the nightcap.
The 51 points were the second-highest total of the season for the West Vigo girls, but it was probably their defense that won the game.
The Vikings held North Putnam to just 12 points in the first half — taking a 20-12 lead to the locker room at intermission — and led 39-30 going into the fourth quarter. The Cougars threatened, but the home team hit 10 of 14 free throws in the last eight minutes.
Katelyn Fennell led West Vigo with 18 points and was 5 for 8 from the line in the fourth quarter. Delaney Marrs had 15 points for the winners and Kenzye Knopp scored nine points, hitting 5 of 6 from the line down the stretch. West Vigo has now won three straight and is 6-10, 2-5 in the WIC, and plays Saturday at Parke Heritage.
Lexi Daigle had 12 points to led North Putnam, now 9-8 and 2-5. The Cougars are at Greencastle next Friday.
West Vigo’s boys also had the lead at halftime by a 30-23 score, but were outscored in both the third and fourth quarters for a 57-57 tie at the end of regulation.
In the extra period, however, Talan Boehler hit one of his five 3-pointers for the night and Zeke Tanoos was 7 for 8 at the foul line. North Putnam had just two baskets and missed all three of its free throws in overtime.
Tanoos led all scorers with his second 27-point game this week, while Boehler had 15 points and Jensen Turner 11. West Vigo is now 7-7, 2-2 in the WIC, and plays next Friday at Sullivan.
Kaden Holderman led the Cougars with 18 points, while Nolan Hackleberry had 16 — 11 in the third quarter as the visitors began their comeback — and Brayden Monnett scored 14. North Putnam is now 4-8 and 2-3 and hosts Fountain Central on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.